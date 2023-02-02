Winter storm

Icicles hang from the Angelina Eberly statue in downtown Austin, Texas, during a winter storm on Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2023.

 Jay Janner

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — A mess of ice, sleet and snow lingered across much of the southern U.S. on Thursday as thousands in Texas endured freezing temperatures with no power, including many in the state capital of Austin, but a warming trend was forecast to bring relief from the deadly storm that is blamed for at least 10 traffic fatalities in three states.