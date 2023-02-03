Editor:

Oops, they did it again. Like a bad Britney Spears’ song, some Montana legislators are at it again, pitting the state against a prized species in the tourism industry. LC0925 titled “AN ACT REVISING LAWS RELATED TO THE REGULATION OF GRIZZLY BEARS ON DELISTING” is being introduced in the Legislature prior to actual federal de-listing. Only the Pleistocene giant beaver, now extinct, might be considered more eager than these legislators.