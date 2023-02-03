Oops, they did it again. Like a bad Britney Spears’ song, some Montana legislators are at it again, pitting the state against a prized species in the tourism industry. LC0925 titled “AN ACT REVISING LAWS RELATED TO THE REGULATION OF GRIZZLY BEARS ON DELISTING” is being introduced in the Legislature prior to actual federal de-listing. Only the Pleistocene giant beaver, now extinct, might be considered more eager than these legislators.
The bill addresses reasonable topics such as conflict with humans and livestock. Its dubious nature resides in two statements supposedly speaking for the livestock special interest environmentalists (note: I have a heritage and cherished friends in this club). The draft bill states: “grizzly bears are a recovered population and thrive” and [we should] “manage grizzly bear populations at levels necessary to maintain delisted status.” Thriving according to whom? What if the outsized tourism industry wanted more grizzly bears than the minimum required to maintain de-listed status?
This bill defines livestock as “cattle, swine, horses, mules, sheep, goats, llamas, and livestock guard animals.” The word “livestock” traces its origin to the 1500’s — a combination of “live” (something alive) and “stock” (sum of money or supply for future use). Cash receipts from livestock run about $1.5 billion annually in Montana. Non-resident tourism spending runs about $5 billion, creating $1.3 billion in salaries. Where I live north of Yellowstone, tourism trumps agriculture by 10 to 1. Both industries are full of hard-working Montanans. Based on economics alone, I propose that grizzly bears, wolves, elk, pronghorn, etc. don’t conflict with the etymology of “livestock.”
It is time for two cherished Montana industries to talk with, not past, each other, and for legislators to listen to both. That’s what many in the ranching and tourism industry are doing here in the “real” Paradise Valley.