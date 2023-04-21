The annual Railroad Swap Meet will be held 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday, April 22 at the Livingston Depot Center. The meet is a traditional get-together for railroad enthusiasts and exhibitors from all around the Western region. Admission is a $1 and kids 10 and under are free. Vendor tables are $25 each. Vendors may sign up at https://www.livingstondepot.org/railroad-swap-meet.html.

The Livingston School District Facilities Committee will meet at 12 noon on Monday, April 24 at the Central Administration Offices located at 129 River Drive. For more information, contact Jenny Stringer at (406) 222-0861 or email jenny.stringer@lvingston.k12.mt.u.s

