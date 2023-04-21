• The annual Railroad Swap Meet will be held 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday, April 22 at the Livingston Depot Center. The meet is a traditional get-together for railroad enthusiasts and exhibitors from all around the Western region. Admission is a $1 and kids 10 and under are free. Vendor tables are $25 each. Vendors may sign up at https://www.livingstondepot.org/railroad-swap-meet.html.
• The Livingston School District Facilities Committee will meet at 12 noon on Monday, April 24 at the Central Administration Offices located at 129 River Drive. For more information, contact Jenny Stringer at (406) 222-0861 or email jenny.stringer@lvingston.k12.mt.u.s
• A Community Health Screening will be held May 6 at the Paradise Valley Fire Department in Pray. The event, set for 10 a.m.-3 p.m., is free and open to all Park County residents. Children are welcome. Fire and emergency personnel will demonstrate equipment. Refreshments will be available. The fire station is located at 1134 E. River Road, at the intersection of Murphy Lane and Route 540 in Paradise Valley.
• The Blue Slipper Theater in Livingston presents “Mary Page Marlowe,” by Tony- and Pulitzer-winning playwright Tracy Letts, May 5-7 and May 11-14. Performances will be on Thursday, Friday and Saturday at 8 p.m., with Sunday matinees at 3 p.m.
• If you are having bear problems, call Evan at Bear Awareness Gardiner at (207) 441-7199. They provide one free bear-resistant garbage can for every residence in the Gardiner area. Businesses, check out their cost-sharing program to help with bear-proofing.
