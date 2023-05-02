A new business, Rosa’s Pizza North, opened April 24 in Clyde Park. They are open 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. Mondays through Saturdays.

Rosa’s Pizza North serves pizzas, pizza by the slice, salads, sandwiches and wings. Their pizzas are made from homemade dough and sauce. The salads are from fresh cut vegetables.

