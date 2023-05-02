A new business, Rosa’s Pizza North, opened April 24 in Clyde Park. They are open 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. Mondays through Saturdays.
Rosa’s Pizza North serves pizzas, pizza by the slice, salads, sandwiches and wings. Their pizzas are made from homemade dough and sauce. The salads are from fresh cut vegetables.
Their service is pick-up and eat-in — there are no deliveries.
Handweaver showBev Polk, handweaver and owner of Weavrbird Studio, announces her spring show at the studio from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday and Saturday, May 12 and 3, at 302 Hannaford St. North in Wilsall. For more information call her at (406) 578-2108.
Commissioner visitPark County Commissioner Clint Tinsley will meet with residents at 9 a.m. Friday, May 5, at Two Doors Down in Clyde Park.
Water BoardThe Wilsall Water Board will meet at 7:30 p.m. Thursday, May 11, at the Shields Valley Senior Center at 208 Elliot St. North (Highway 89) in Wilsall.
Build a Better WilsallBuild a Better Wilsall Foundation meets of at 6:30 p.m. Monday, May 8, at the Shields Valley Senior Center.
Church news• Paul Seastrand, of Wilsall, will be the guest speaker at the 9 a.m. worship service Sunday, May 7, at Shields River Lutheran Church in Wilsall.
• A musical group, The Craguns, will perform in concert at 7 p.m. Wednesday, May 10, at the Wilsall Community Church. There will be a pie social following the concert. Free-will offerings will be accepted.
Club news• The Wilsall Vets Club held its monthly potluck meeting and card party Monday evening at the Shields Valley Senior Center.
• The Women of Wilsall met Monday evening at Shields River Lutheran Church with Cindy Dallas as hostesses. They set the theme for the Wilsall Rodeo Parade as “Story Time.”
CardsWinners of the April 25 Senior Citizens card party were Jean Landers, first; Pam Lucas, second; Carol Galey, low: and Marie Smith , traveling.
School schedule
• May 4: FFA is hosting a petting zoo. The FFA Chapter Banquet is in Clyde Park.
• May 6: The high school track team participates at 9 a.m. in the Stillwater Invitational Track Meet in Laurel. The junior high track team participates at 9 a.m. in the Bozeman Lions Club Meet.
