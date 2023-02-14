• The next Gardiner Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors meeting will be held at noon Thursday, Feb. 16 upstairs at the Chamber of Commerce Visitor Center. The public is welcome. To attend via Zoom, visit https://us02web.zoom.us/j/87417871215. This month’s agenda will include committee updates and an update from Park County Commissioner Bill Berg.
• The Park County Spelling bee for fifth- through eighth-graders will be held at 1 p.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 22 at the Shane Center. The event is open to the public. The winner goes on to the state spelling bee.
• “The Music Man” runs Feb. 24-March 19 at the Shane Center. Shows are Fridays and Saturdays, 8 p.m., and Sundays, 3 p.m. Tickets are $23 for adults, $17 for seniors/students/veterans, and $11 for youth 17 and under. Make reservations at https://www.theshanecenter.org/reservations or (406) 222-1420..
• The Montana State University Park County Extension office is sponsoring Master Gardener classes at the office at 119 S Third St. in Livingston. Classes take place on consecutive Mondays, 6-8 p.m., from March 20 to May 15. The cost is $175 and includes textbook and expert instruction. Those who complete Master Gardener Certification will be refunded $50. To register, call (406) 222-4156 or email park@montana.edu. For more information, visit https://www.montana.edu/extension/park/Mastergardener.html.
• The Livingston Community Choir is planning a spring concert on May 7, 2023. Rehearsals begin March 6, from 7 to 8:30 p.m. in the Park High School music room. Interested individuals are welcome to join the choir. Contact Linda Madden at (406) 946-1028. Leave a message with your name and number.