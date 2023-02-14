• The next Gardiner Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors meeting will be held at noon Thursday, Feb. 16 upstairs at the Chamber of Commerce Visitor Center. The public is welcome. To attend via Zoom, visit https://us02web.zoom.us/j/87417871215. This month’s agenda will include committee updates and an update from Park County Commissioner Bill Berg.

• The Park County Spelling bee for fifth- through eighth-graders will be held at 1 p.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 22 at the Shane Center. The event is open to the public. The winner goes on to the state spelling bee.