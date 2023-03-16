Livingston school officials ordered a host of books on science, careers, classic children’s titles and some volumes on controversial topics such as abortion, climate change and police use of force.
Some of the books will go in the high school library, while others will be placed in the middle school library.
For the middle school library, the district bought 31 copies of the multiple award-winning “Navigating Early,” by Clare Vanderpool. The book is described on its Amazon.com page as an adventure of two boys’ “incredible quest on the Appalachian Trail,” reminiscent of Homer’s “Odyssey.”
During a school break, the friends set out for the Appalachian Trail on a quest for a great black bear.
“As Jack and Early travel deeper into the mountains, they meet peculiar and dangerous characters, and they make some shocking discoveries,” reads the description. “But their adventure is only just beginning. Will Jack’s and Early’s friendship last the journey? Can the boys make it home alive?”
The district also bought single copies of classics such as “Slave Dancer,” by Paula Fox; “Where the Red Fern Grows,” by Wilson Rawls; “The Lion, the Witch and the Wardrobe,” by C.S. Lewis; “Big Red,” by Jim Kjelgaard; and “Bridge to Terabithia,” by Katherine Paterson, among others.
For the high school library, the district bought a six-book set about life in the U.S. military that features a book on each of six armed services. Also purchased for this library were quick guides to fantasy basketball and fantasy football, and books on wilderness survival, psychology, computer programming, statistics, mathematics; and titles on careers in culinary arts, fashion, social media and video game development.
The district also bought a series of “Thinking Critically” books for the high school library. The five books in the series include titles on mass shootings, police and use of force, climate change, electric cars and genetic testing and research.
“This series provides well-reasoned arguments for and against hot topics in America today,” reads a review from the School Library Journal posted on Amazon.com. “Each title begins with a detailed table of contents that will direct readers to their section of choice. The chapters provide an overview of the discussion followed by the arguments. Students are given questions to consider while reading both sides of the debate. The arguments are nuanced. For example, rather than arguing for or against Black Lives Matter, the chapters examine the success of the organization. The book on police brutality debates the effects of qualified immunity and body cameras not whether shootings are justified. Back matter includes source notes, a fact list divided into topics, websites and organizations, an index, and resources for further research.”
Also purchased for the high school library is the book, “Joe Biden: 46th U.S. President,” by Stephen Currie; “Russia,” by Deb Marshall; and “The Unprovoked War: Russia’s Invasion of Ukraine,” by Craig E. Blohm.
The district obtained “Overturned: The Constitutional Right to Abortion,” by Carla Mooney, for the high school library. Mooney has authored more than 75 nonfiction books for children and helped her 19-month-old son battle acute lymphoblastic leukemia more than 12 years ago.
According to School Library Journal, the book on abortion “analyzes the history of abortion legislation, the lead up to Dobbs, and states’ reactions to the newfound freedom to regulate abortion.” The book includes personal stories that provide situational examples of emotional or medical reasons for an abortion, as well as the struggles faced by and joyous reactions to new state legislation, according to the review.
A complete list of books purchased for the middle school can be found at https://bit.ly/3mJIDHJ, and for the high school at https://bit.ly/42cPlWZ.
