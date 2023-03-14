centerfield

High school baseball was approved for Park High on Tuesday night at the school board meeting.

 Special

The Livingston School Board voted unanimously Tuesday to approve the creation of a baseball program at the high school.

Funding for the program is to be raised by donations in the first three to five years, with the school district likely taking over the program at some point. The Park High baseball season will not begin until Spring 2024.

Let the news come to you

Get our free email newsletters — latest headlines and e-edition notifications.

Explore newsletters