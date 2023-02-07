Rebels Against Cancer are sponsoring a spaghetti feed at the elementary and junior high basketball games in Wilsall Saturday, Feb. 11. The games start at 10 a.m. and the dinner is from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. This is a fund raiser for the Schaefer family.
Water Board
• The Wilsall Water Board will meet at 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 9, at the Shields Valley Senior Center at 208 Elliot Street North (Highway 89) in Wilsall.
Church news
Shield River Lutheran Ladies Bible Study is at 9 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 11, at the church. They are studying the book of Philippians.
Senior potluck
The Shields Valley Senior Citizens potluck dinner starts at 1 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 16, at the senior center in Wilsall.
Club news
• The Wilsall Wranglers 4-H Club will meet at 2 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 12 at Shields River Lutheran Church.
• The Bracketteers 4-H Club will meet at 4 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 12, at the Clyde Park Rural Fire Hall.
• The Wilsall Vets Club held their monthly potluck meeting and card party Monday evening at the Shields Valley Senior Center.
• The Women of Wilsall met Monday evening at the home of Vanessa Bays. They discussed plans for the March 17 Saint Patrick’s Day dinner. Again this year it will be a drive and pick-up dinner from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Wilsall Fire Department. Their 2023 community calendars are for sale at $7 each at the Old Wilsall Hardware Deli (Val’s), Hamm’s Supply and the Old PO Liquor Store in Wilsall and at Glenn’s Shopping Center in Clyde Park.
Cards
Winners of the Jan. 31 Senior Citizens card party were Marie Smith, first; Jan Croisetiere, second; Tammy Palmer, low: and Carol Galey, traveling.
School schedule
• Feb. 9: The high school basketball teams start playing at 2:30 p.m. with the boys junior varsity against Park City in Clyde Park. This is Senior Night.
• Feb. 10: The high school basketball teams start playing at 2:30 p.m. with the boys junior varsity in Ennis.
• Feb. 11: The elementary and junior high girls start playing at 10 a.m. against Gardiner in Wilsall.
• Feb. 15-18: The District 12 high school basketball tournament starts at the MAC Center in Butte.
• Feb. 16: There is no school.
• Feb. 16-18: The junior high girls basketball team plays in the Belgrade Tournament.