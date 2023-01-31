P.E.O. Chapter BW will again be offering two scholarships this year.

High school senior girls from Park County are eligible to apply for a $2,500 scholarship, a P.E.O. news release said. Applicants must have a GPA of 3.0 or greater and plan to attend a four-year, post-secondary educational institution in the fall of 2023. The link to apply is: https://forms.gle/9NYrcxrF4v69Wdhg9.