P.E.O. Chapter BW will again be offering two scholarships this year.
High school senior girls from Park County are eligible to apply for a $2,500 scholarship, a P.E.O. news release said. Applicants must have a GPA of 3.0 or greater and plan to attend a four-year, post-secondary educational institution in the fall of 2023. The link to apply is: https://forms.gle/9NYrcxrF4v69Wdhg9.
Also, young women who are graduating in 2023 or have graduated from a Park County high school or are homeschooled and are 21 years old or less are eligible to apply for a $1,500 Career and Technical Education Scholarship. Individuals with a GPA of 2.0 or greater who plan to begin or continue studies toward a technical college degree or certificate will be eligible. The link to apply is: https://forms.gle/Xzx8YEPArzzFdnvv8--.
In other P.E.O. news, “P.E.O. Chapter BW’s Winter Wine Raffle was successful due to the generous support of our community and we thank all that participated!” the release said.
The winners were Sal Lalani, Shonna Adams and Jennifer Volk. A total of $7,600 was raised to fund the many projects that help young women pursue their educational dreams.
“Congratulations to Kiela Hawke and Athalea Windham, recipients of this year’s scholarships,” the release said.
P.E.O. is a nonprofit organization that celebrates the advancement of women through scholarships, grants, awards, loans and stewardship of Cottey College.