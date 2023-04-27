Education bill

A controversial education legislation advances in the Senate.

 Photo illustration by Getty Images

Two charter school bills failed on the Senate floor Wednesday on second reading, but separate legislation a lawyer said has the potential to cost local school districts and the state $151 million a year advanced 26-24.

All three bills had raised constitutional concerns with legislative legal staff.

