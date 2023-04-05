• The trustees for Park County Rural Fire District #1 will have a regular monthly meeting on Monday, April 10, 2023. The meeting will be held at 6 p.m. at 304 E. Park St. An agenda will be available on Thursday at the same location.
• There will be a special Tree Board meeting from noon to 1 p.m. on Thursday, April 13 in the City-County Complex Community Room.
• The Livingston Urban Renewal Agency will meet 4:30-5:30 p.m. on Wednesday, April 19 in City-County Complex Community Room.
• Chapter P of the P.E.O. Sisterhood is offering a $2,500 scholarship to a graduating senior girl from one of Park County’s high schools. The scholarship is based on academics, school and community activities. Eligible girls can pick up the application from their respective guidance offices. The deadline for application is April 14. The P.E.O. Sisterhood is an international women’s organization.
• Community Closet’s next grant deadline is March 31. Apply online and learn more at communitycloset.org/funding. Community Closet has given over $600,000 in cash donations to nonprofits and civic activities in Park County. Grants are funded by thrift sale proceeds.
• Livingston Roundup Rodeo Association is looking for contestants to compete for the 2023 Miss Livingston Roundup Rodeo Queen title. The deadline is May 1, 2023. Applicants must be single women between the ages of 19 and 24. Applications can be found at www.livingstonroundup.com. For more information contact Carla Williams at (406) 220-2484 or Claree Tecca at (406) 223-0309.
Let the news come to you
Get our free email newsletters — latest headlines and e-edition notifications.