• The trustees for Park County Rural Fire District #1 will have a regular monthly meeting on Monday, April 10, 2023. The meeting will be held at 6 p.m. at 304 E. Park St. An agenda will be available on Thursday at the same location.

• There will be a special Tree Board meeting from noon to 1 p.m. on Thursday, April 13 in the City-County Complex Community Room.

