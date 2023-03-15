ball

Baseball players compete in the Babe Ruth league last year in Livingston. Park High announced Tuesday that it was starting a varsity baseball program that will launch for the 2023-2024 school year.

 Courtesy photo

The Livingston School Board voted unanimously Tuesday to approve the creation of a baseball program at Park High School.

Funding for the program is to be generated by donations with a goal of $30,000. The Park High baseball season will officially start in the spring of 2024.

