Sleeping Giant Middle School

Six teachers are departing Sleeping Giant Middle School either by retirement or resignation.

 File

Livingston School District has received at least 18 letters of resignation or retirement since February.

Retirement letters from five people were included in the school board's February agenda packet, as well as one resignation. Another five resignations and one retirement were included in the backup material to the school board's upcoming meeting in April.

