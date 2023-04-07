Livingston School District has received at least 18 letters of resignation or retirement since February.
Retirement letters from five people were included in the school board's February agenda packet, as well as one resignation. Another five resignations and one retirement were included in the backup material to the school board's upcoming meeting in April.
The five new hires since February include payroll specialist Lorien Mele, bus driver Jim Hartley, LINKS program aide Cristy Printz, assistant softball coach Sierra Higgs and head volleyball coach Joey Lane.
All except one or two of the people who announced their departures since February submitted letters stating they'd stay on until the end of the school year. Some of the jobs include director of student support services, business manager, seven teachers at Sleeping Giant Middle School (SGMS), the LINKS for Learning director, lead teacher of online education, director of student support services, a teacher at B.A. Winans Elementary School, and a para-educator at Washington Elementary School.
Abbie Bandstra, a SGMS English and language arts teacher, did not specify a departure date. Bandstra wrote that she is resigning “in response to the district decisions around budget and personnel.”
“I would like to request a formal exit interview about my experience and time employed here — I hope a formalized process with exit interview offers growth and insight for district leadership in working to keep the highest quality educators here for both our community and students,” Bandstra wrote.
The contract of a nontenured SGMS English teacher, Hayle Pac, was not renewed. Other teachers who proffered letters of resignation include SGMS science teacher Stephanie Lynn, SGMS art teacher Kelcey Lance, SGMS math teacher Marianne Marchette, and Katy Brammer, lead teacher of Park Online Education.
"Thank you for the opportunity to be part of this learning community," wrote Brammer, who didn't say why she wanted to leave. "It has been a privilege to work with you."
The February resignation letter from the para-educator, Christina Howell, stated that she'd leave March 31. She had found a new position that allowed her to work from home, according to her letter.
“My students and colleagues have helped me to grow personally and professionally,” reads the resignation letter of Lynn, who didn't mention a reason for leaving. “I would like to request an exit interview to help improve conditions for current and future employees.”
The Winans educator, second-grade teacher Martine Libsack, was one of two retirements listed in school board agendas the last two months. The rest of the employees listed during that time period submitted resignation letters. The Winans teacher’s effective date of departure is the end of the school year.
“I am grateful for the opportunity to work in the Livingston District,” Libsack wrote. “It has been an honor to work with so many talented, generous, and intelligent people, both past and present.”
The resignation of the business manager, Josh Viegut, is effective Sept. 1, while the director of student support services, Bob Stevenson, wrote that he’d stay on until the end of his 2022-2023 contract. Their letters don’t state reasons for leaving.
Two SGMS special education teachers also resigned: Keri DeClerk and Ella Billmayer. In their letters, they are complimentary of administrators and their other colleagues. They didn’t indicate why they were leaving.
The LINKS for Learning director announced her intention to retire effective July 31, and wrote that she’s looking forward to spending more time with family and “exploring other opportunities to serve our community.”
“I am so grateful to have served the families and children of Livingston over the years,” wrote LINKS for Learning director Terri Hartly. “It has been a pleasure and honor. Thank you.”
The softball coach, Susie Fleming, resigned as a paid staff member due to family obligations but will stay on as a volunteer, she wrote.
“I am extremely blessed to have be a part of Park High Athletics and will continue to support in my volunteer position,” wrote Fleming in a message to the Livingston Enterprise.
Kyle Neibauer, who served as track coach and basketball coach, resigned from those positions, but he also teaches social studies. One of his coaching resignation letters states he wants to spend more time with family.
“I’m more than happy to help in the search for a new candidate and/or assist them in any way possible,” Neibauer wrote in one of his letters.
Proposal to consolidate schools
The school board heard comments from employees during its last board meeting regarding the possibility of consolidating three elementary schools into two schools. Superintendent Lynne Scalia had sent a March 9 email to parents alerting them of the proposed plan to move students from Washington School to Winans School, which has “extra classrooms and space,” wrote Scalia in the letter.
Some employees asked the board to avoid a course of action that causes unnecessary disruptions for staff and students, and to keep in mind that Washington School has a unique community with its own collaborate methods worth preserving.
Some board members said the consolidation must be considered due to budgetary constraints and less revenue due to declining enrollment.
Board Member Signe Lahren said she also had kids “who bounced around” between schools, “and I didn’t like it and they didn’t like it.”
She said the board was there to listen and figure out the right course of action.
“We really are constrained by money,” Lahren said. “We have to make hard decisions that not everybody is going to agree with.”
In February, SGMS custodian Allen Ervin resigned, and two high school educators retired: math teacher John Gannon and social studies teachers Joey Lane. Three people also submitted retirement letters that month: Lindsay Aun, librarian; Vicky Schwarz, teacher at Washington Elementary School; and Kerry Bauer, teacher at B.A. Winans Elementary School.
Livingston Enterprise learned of the most recent crop of resignation letters just before close of business Thursday, and no one from the school district's administration was immediately available for input on Good Friday, when most or all district offices were closed.
The school board has a meeting scheduled to begin at 6 p.m. April 11 at the Park High Library. Those wishing to address the board during the public comment period at the beginning of the meeting must sign up to speak, and the chair of the board will call their names in the order that they've signed up.
