On May 2, voters will choose school board members in various races around Park County, including for some open seats on Livingston Public School boards.
Four candidates are competing for two at-large seats on the Livingston Elementary District Board of Trustees. The two candidates who garner the most votes will be elected to three-year terms.
In the other race, two candidates are vying to represent the Arrowhead District on the Livingston High School District Board of Trustees. Candidates are running for one open seat for a three-year term.
The polling place for the elementary school election will be open noon to 8 p.m. on May 2 at Park High School RecPlex at 102 View Vista Drive in Livingston. Qualified registered voters unable to go to the polls on the day of election may request an Application for Absentee Voter’s Ballot from the school district clerk/election administrator’s office at 129 River Drive.
Voters in both elections may register for the election at the county election office by noon on the day before election day. The county election office is at 414 East Callender St. The late registration certificate may be exchanged for a ballot at the school election administrator’s office until the close of polls on election day. A late registrant may obtain a ballot on election day at the Park High School RecPlex.
Voting for the Arrowhead District will be at 1489 East River Road in Livingston from noon to 8 p.m. on May 2. Qualified registered voters unable to go to the polls on the day of election may request an Application for Absentee Voter’s Ballot from the school district clerk/election administrator’s office at Arrowhead School at 1489 East River Road. Late registrants may also obtain ballots at that location.
Jacey Edwards, resident of Livingston
Why are you running?
I hope to improve the quality of education and the educational experiences our children are receiving. I also feel that parents and students need to have an advocate to ensure their voices are being heard.
What are some challenges facing the school district and how would you address them?
I believe we need to create a culture of collaboration and share responsibilities among the staff and the students and with families and communities.
What do you do for a living?
I work for Mountainside Chiropractic.
Do you have children?
I have a freshman, a son. Park High Running Ranger.
How long have you and/or your family lived in the area?
I moved here in 1978 with my family. I was not even two, so I’ve been here a long time.
It seems like public education, like a lot of institutions (news media being one of them), is facing challenges related to public faith and trust. What can school districts do to build trust with their communities?
I think just by being more transparent. And asking for more input from students, staff and the community. And let them know that their voice and opinion does matter and does mean something.
Anything else you’d like to say about your candidacy?
No.
Baily Goodwine, resident of Livingston
Why are you running?
I’m running because I do have child that is going to be in the school district. My daughter will be school-age soon and I want to give her and her peers the opportunity for an excellent school experience. I want to be involved to get an idea of how we can improve it for her and her peers. Honestly it seems like things are spiraling a little out of control at the moment, and I want to get involved to see if there’s any way I can get involved with enrollment issues and teacher retention and budgeting and programming and make it a positive experience not just for today’s kids but the future kids who are coming up.
What are some challenges facing the school district and how would you address them?
Obviously school budgeting is an issue. I would address this by collaborating with key stakeholders within the district, meaning administrators, teachers, students, school board members and third interested parties to get a holistic view of where the school’s at and where the numbers are.
Population, tax base, enrollment numbers in the future and get a grasp on where we can strategically invest our dollars to get the most bang for your buck.
My kid is a covid baby and I don’t feel like Livingston schools are prepared for the onslaught … There’s lots of kids who I don’t know if they will fit within the building given them. So working in that regard is another area, and then I’d say teacher retention and attracting teachers.
As a real estate agent, I understand Livingston has a definite barrier to entry when it comes to teachers finding rentals or purchasing, so figuring out programs to possibly entice new teachers or working with the stakeholder community to figure out a way to possibly create some kind of subsidized or teacher-specific housing of some sort.
What do you do for a living?
I’m a real estate broker and I also am a founding member of a digital marketing agency that’s remote.
Do you have children?
I have one daughter, she is almost two.
How long have you and/or your family lived in the area?
I am born and raised here and I’m third generation, so both my parents were born and raised here, and their parents moved here from out of town. My grandparents are from Billings. I graduated from Park High in 2006.
It seems like public education, like a lot of institutions (media being one of them), is facing challenges related to public faith and trust. What can school districts do to build trust with their communities?
I think it starts with transparency and honesty and communication, which are some of the values that I’m running my campaign on. I do agree that there is a trust issue nationally and even locally. That needs to be addressed and that’s part of the reason I’m running. I have that trust issue right now and I don’t feel like I should. I think there needs to be heavy involvement or opportunity for involvement in board decisions being made. Just being more transparent about the conversations that are taking place and having a five- or 10-year plan so parents can track it and see the milestones being met and progress being made and give them a say in how their children are educated.
Anything else you’d like to say about your candidacy?
No.
Joshua Olsen, resident of Livingston
Why are you running?
I have been on the superintendent’s advisory council for the past year, so I have a pretty good knowledge of the issues facing the district right now, and I spend a lot of time volunteering in the community, and I saw there was an open seat and I thought I could be helpful.
What are some challenges facing the school district and how would you address them?
I think the two biggest challenges by far are the budget shortfall and the staffing issues. The two kind of go hand in hand. I think the district could be more creative about boosting the budget. We have a number of assets the school district owns, including some land holdings that could be leveraged to create some revenue, and I think that also could tie in with teacher retention as well if some of that land was converted to housing that teachers could avail themselves of.
What do you do for a living?
I work for the national park service.
Do you have children?
I have three. A four year old at Washington, nine year old at Eastside and an 11 year old at Sleeping Giant.
How long have you and/or your family lived in the area?
I was born down in Pine Creek and moved away for a number of years and moved back about five years ago.
It seems like public education, like a lot of institutions (news media being one of them), is facing challenges related to public faith and trust. What can school districts do to build trust with their communities?
My feeling is that school district really needs to depoliticize as much as possible. I think the loss of faith is tied largely to national concerns that don’t realistically have any application at the level. So the school district, in my opinion, needs to be focused on the big picture issues that really impact every student’s day to day, whether that’s budget issues whether that’s staffing issues. I think that we need to be laser-focused, especially in a low-income community like ours, on budget issues that affect everyone instead of focused on narrow political concerns. We need up to date, modern facilities and the right tools in place to help kids learn, and spend less time worrying about issues that are maybe driven by national political concerns.
Anything else you’d like to say about your candidacy?
No.
Dan Vermillion, resident of Livingston but will move to lower Shields area. He is the incumbent.
Why are you running?
For the same reason why I applied to be on the board initially, I just feel like public school and public education are one of the foundational pieces of a successful community. They’ve serve us well and I strongly believe that not only is it the foundation of a community, it’s a springboard for all our kids. We want the next generation of Montanans to thrive, and to the extent I can participate in that and help bring that about, I will. Things don’t happen on their own; somebody has to put in the work to make things happen. I want to help make these schools be everything they can be for our kids, Livingston kids that are going to be leading this state in 20 years.
What are some challenges facing the school district and how would you address them?
The biggest challenge now are finances and enrollment, and unfortunately finances are directly tied to enrollment. And when enrollment drops, we need to figure out a way to have our school expenses reflect our enrollment. So that’s a real challenge, and underlying that challenge is affordable housing in Levingston. And it gets harder and harder to attract young families to the area when they can’t afford to live here. The impacts of that challenge trickle down throughout the school system.
Unfortunately, our school board discussions can get a little bit colored by national politics, and we’re just local Montana folks trying to do the best we can for our schools. When what’s happening nationally starts to impact or affect how we make our decisions and what decisions we make, or how we make decisions, I think that’s unfortunate. It bleeds into what’s going on at the local level, it just makes things more contentious than it should be. It shouldn’t be political. It’s about improving the lives of Montana’s future, strengthening the opportunities and really building opportunities. Our kids need to be educated for the opportunities of the future, whether that’s a vocational career, whether that’s advanced degrees in law or whatever; a solid hg education means when you go to the next level of education or start your first full time job, you have the skills...We all want our students to thrive.
What do you do for a living?
We own a company called Sweetwater Travel.
Do you have children?
Three. One’s a junior at the high school and the other two are freshman at the high school.
How long have you and/or your family lived in the area?
I grew up in Billings, was educated in Billings public schools, went to law school in Missoula, started out business in Livingston in 1996 or 1997 but I moved here officially in 2003, when I bought my first house.
It seems like public education, like a lot of institutions (news media being one of them), is facing challenges related to public faith and trust. What can school districts do to build trust with their communities?
I think it’s just constantly working with the parents and the people in the comm to make sure they understand what the school’s doing, why the schools’ doing what they’re doing and if they don’t like the direction, to let us know. Trying to make sure we’re responsive, transparent.
I was on the fish and wildlife commission from 2007 to 20019, and what I’ve noticed over the last 20 years of being on commissions and boards is decisions happen faster now, and there’s a lot more information out there surrounding decisions, and not all the information is accurate, so trying to make people aware of the facts on the ground and why decisions are made is critical. So that at least if people don’t agree with the decisions, at least they understand how the decisions were made.
Ultimately the school board should reflect the public.
Anything else you’d like to say about your candidacy?
I’ve enjoyed being on the school board. I think it’s impossible to overstate the importance of our schools and our school board’s involvement to continue building Livingston and the prosperous and happy community we want to see. I think the schools do a great job of setting our kids on the right path when they leave the Livingston schools.
Druska Kinkie, resident of Paradise Valley
Why are you running?
I like the work of a school board trustee. I find it challenging, I like the people I meet.
What are some challenges facing the school district and how would you address them?
We have declining enrollment. It’s been like that for years and nobody can quite figure it out considering we have so many people moving in. A lot of people that have moved here don’t have kids, plus the housing market here is very difficult. So we’ve been struggling with enrollment both at the elementary and high school district, and we are coming off of still trying to recover from covid. And all of the federal dollars given to school district will run out, I think it’s 2024. Not because we didn’t use the dollars wisely, it’s just that money will be gone, so we’ll have to right size, and that’s what we were trying to do at the board meeting the other night. It’s a very difficult and challenging problem.
What do you do for a living?
Ranching.
Do you have children?
A daughter and a son. Both were graduates of Park High and are adults doing their own thing at this point.
How long have you and/or your family lived in the area?
My husband was born and raised here, and I’ve been here probably 40 years.
It seems like public education, like a lot of institutions (media being one of them), is facing challenges related to public faith and trust. What can school districts do to build trust with their communities?
I think school districts have to be transparent in the work that they do and create ways to connect with our communities. I think right now we have a parent advisory group that meets with the superintendent, we have a community group that works with the superintendent, and I think if people think you’re hiding things, it sets the district up for problems. Transparency about your budget, about policies you have, why you chose the policies you have, why you have the programs you have, every single decision needs to be out there for the public to look at as much as possible.
Anything else you’d like to say about your candidacy?
I’ve done school board for a really long time, and as I said, I find it really interesting and challenging. The learning curve for a new trustee is huge and it takes years to learn all the ins and outs of school finance, policy, and so even though I don’t have kids in the district, I have a lot of knowledge about how the district runs, and I think that is something that you can’t replace easily.
Emily Fabich, Park County resident
Why are you running?
I’m running because I believe it is imp for school board members to have children attending the school. I want to be a connection between students, parents and teachers. The school board is complex and I feel it’s important to educate parents and the community on the role of the school board.
Communication is key, and I want open communication between all parties involved. I don’t think the district needs big changes, I think it just needs a new perspective.
What are some challenges facing the school district and how would you address them?
Declining enrollment is front and center. I would say we need to find out why our enrollment is declining and come up with solutions to prevent this. We’re all aware that the cost of living in our community is sky high, but there are obviously other things that need to be addressed.
Teachers need to be recognized and appreciated, as they are doing hard things every day in preparing our kids for their future. I think that teachers are one of our best assets in our community.
What do you do for a living?
I’m a CPA here in Livingston, so I prepare taxes and help businesses with their accounting needs. And my husband has a local business in Livingston that I help him with, so we have a lot of ties to the community.
Do you have children?
I have a sixth grader and an eighth grader who attend Sleeping Giant Middle School. The 8th grader will go to the high school next year.
How long have you and/or your family lived in the area?
I’m a fourth-generation Park County resident. I grew up in Livingston, I attended Livingston school district, graduated from Park High, went to school in Missoula and Bozeman and came back to Livingston and made my home here.
It seems like public education, like a lot of institutions (news media being one of them), is facing challenges related to public faith and trust. What can school districts do to build trust with their communities?
I feel like we’ve had trust in our community for a really long time. I think we need to attract and retain high quality teachers. We can’t cut popular school curriculums because of lack of funding, we need to make kids excited about school, we need to have open communication between teachers, parents, administration, the school board.
Anything else you’d like to say about your candidacy?
I’m just excited, I think it’s a good opportunity for me. I have a strong financial background, I have kids in school. I would bring to the board a fresh set of eyes to question decisions being made.
Let the news come to you
Get our free email newsletters — latest headlines and e-edition notifications.