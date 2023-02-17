A man has been accused of sexually assaulting a child years ago in Park County.
The Livingston Police Department began investigating Michael Shawn Bakhsh on May 24, 2021, after receiving a report from the Child Abuse Hotline that a 10-year-old had been sexually assaulted in Park County.
A specialist at the Bozeman Gallatin County Child Advocacy Center interviewed the child, who reported being touched inappropriately when she was too young to attend school — about three or four years old, according to allegations filed Sept. 22, 2021.
When interviewed by a sheriff’s office investigator, Bakhsh “became upset, angry and adamantly denied the allegations,” according to the filing. The sheriff’s office took over the case after it was discovered the alleged touching took place outside the city limits.
A child welfare investigation from 2015 “provided credibility to statements made by [the child] during the forensic interview,” reads the filing.
Bakhsh faces a sexual assault charge punishable by as much as life in prison and a $50,000 fine under Montana Code 45-5-502 (3). The law requires a four-year minimum prison sentence unless the judge makes a written finding that there is good cause to impose a lesser term.
A status hearing in the case is set for 10 a.m. March 3 before Judge Luke Berger.