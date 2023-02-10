A 37-year-old homeless probationer accused of stealing more than $10,000 has been charged with seven felonies, including robbery, assault, kidnapping, theft and evidence tampering.

The man, Charles Douglas Myers, was arrested after an investigation that began Feb. 8, 2021. About 8:50 a.m. that day, Livingston police responded to the Crown Room Casino, 2410 West Park St., after someone reported a robbery. A dispatcher had received a call about a man who allegedly brandished a large knife and tied a victim’s hands during the robbery.