A 37-year-old homeless probationer accused of stealing more than $10,000 has been charged with seven felonies, including robbery, assault, kidnapping, theft and evidence tampering.
The man, Charles Douglas Myers, was arrested after an investigation that began Feb. 8, 2021. About 8:50 a.m. that day, Livingston police responded to the Crown Room Casino, 2410 West Park St., after someone reported a robbery. A dispatcher had received a call about a man who allegedly brandished a large knife and tied a victim’s hands during the robbery.
Officers searched the area and followed a set of footprints in knee-high snow from the alleged victim’s vehicle toward Billman Lane, according to a Feb. 2 filing by the state. An officer determined whoever left the boot tracks had entered a vehicle in the parking lot of Town Pump and driven away. The officer, who also found discarded black latex gloves, used plastic to cover the tire tracks from the suspected vehicle to prevent the tracks from being covered by ongoing snowfall, according to the filing.
In video footage captured by a Town Pump surveillance camera, officers saw a hooded suspect wearing black latex gloves playing machines in the establishment and making several trips to talk to a female casino attendant. At one point, the suspect is seen to remove a large knife from his coat, enter an office and brandish the knife at the woman. He was seen to force her down to the ground. When he stands up, her hands are seen to be tied, according to the filing. The suspect is then seen to place items from a safe into a garbage bag. Footage indicates he then went outside and tried to steal the attendant’s vehicle but abandoned the effort after being unable to disengage a parking brake.
Police were told the suspect had stolen $10,000 from the safe and $3,000 from the bank bags that were in the safe.
The attendant told police the suspect touched the tip of the knife to her face, which caused a small cut. The suspect told her she wouldn’t be killed if she gave him the combination to the safe. She complied and believed he was going to kill her, according to the filing.
Police received a tip on Feb. 15, 2021, that led them to identify Myers as a suspect. They discovered he was wanted by the U.S. Marshal’s Service on suspicion of violating probation. They also discovered Myers had been arrested Feb. 13, 2021, by a highway patrol officer after a pursuit, and that Myers’ vehicle was impounded in Columbus.
Police reportedly searched the vehicle and found a large knife, $40 in quarters, $5 in dimes, $2 in nickels, two stacks of $20 bills in $1,000 increments, $500 in hundred-dollar bills, a black hidden camera and a bag of surveillance equipment, among other items. Cash also was recovered from Myers’ wallet and person, according to the state’s filing.
Myers is due to be arraigned before Sixth Judicial District Judge Brenda Gilbert at 9 a.m. Feb. 21, according to court records.