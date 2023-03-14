Orientation flights

Civil Air Patrol pilot Capt. Greg Brainerd, of Livingston, third from right, is pictured with Air Force Junior ROTC cadets during the orientation flights program.

 Courtesy of Montana Wing-Civil Air Patrol

A Civil Air Patrol pilot Capt. Greg Brainerd of Livingston was among three CAP pilots who recently conducted orientation flights for 14 Air Force Junior ROTC (AFJROTC) cadets.

While the 2023 Montana Aviation Conference was in progress in Billings, Civil Air Patrol (CAP) aircraft and pilots from CAP’s Montana Wing HQ, and 14 Air Force Junior ROTC (AFJROTC) cadets from the new AFJROTC program at Lockwood High School converged at the Billings Airport to participate in CAP’s cadet orientation flight program, a Montana Wing-CAP news release said.

Let the news come to you

Get our free email newsletters — latest headlines and e-edition notifications.

Explore newsletters