A Civil Air Patrol pilot Capt. Greg Brainerd of Livingston was among three CAP pilots who recently conducted orientation flights for 14 Air Force Junior ROTC (AFJROTC) cadets.
While the 2023 Montana Aviation Conference was in progress in Billings, Civil Air Patrol (CAP) aircraft and pilots from CAP’s Montana Wing HQ, and 14 Air Force Junior ROTC (AFJROTC) cadets from the new AFJROTC program at Lockwood High School converged at the Billings Airport to participate in CAP’s cadet orientation flight program, a Montana Wing-CAP news release said.
The program is an extension of CAP’s aviation education curriculum, which has been a central feature of CAP’s Cadet Program since its inception in October 1942.
CAP pilots Lt. Col. Peter Graf of Missoula, Brainerd and Capt. Jacob Ramirez of Billings conducted the orientation flights for the AFJROTC cadets at Edwards Jet Center, which hosted this aviation education activity on March 3-4. Each cadet orientation flight lasted about one hour and was conducted using two Cessna 182 and one Cessna 206 aircraft.
The cadet orientation flight program follows the curriculum outlined in CAP’s orientation flight syllabus, which covers topics including ground handling and preflight of aircraft; normal flight maneuvers; advanced flight maneuvers; interpretation of aircraft instruments; and aviation meteorology, according to the release. The orientation flights add real world experience to CAP’s aviation education curriculum for both CAP cadets and AFJROTC cadets, which are sister programs.
