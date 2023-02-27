searching for clues

Police officers and investigators search a field near the Yellowstone River in Livingston for any clues related to the mysterious death of Jalen Williams, 19, a young man from the Chicago area who moved to Montana a few months ago.

 Photo by Cassi Geiser/Enterprise

The 19-year-old whose body was found in a Livingston field weeks ago may have been exhibiting abnormal behavior prior to his death, and the scratches on his body were not consistent with assault, according to information released Monday by the City of Livingston.

Williams' nude body was found the morning of Feb. 10 after police received a report of a deceased person found in the east of the US-89 Veterans Bridge. 