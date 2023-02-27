Police officers and investigators search a field near the Yellowstone River in Livingston for any clues related to the mysterious death of Jalen Williams, 19, a young man from the Chicago area who moved to Montana a few months ago.
The 19-year-old whose body was found in a Livingston field weeks ago may have been exhibiting abnormal behavior prior to his death, and the scratches on his body were not consistent with assault, according to information released Monday by the City of Livingston.
Williams' nude body was found the morning of Feb. 10 after police received a report of a deceased person found in the east of the US-89 Veterans Bridge.
"At this point, Mr. Williams’ death appears to be an unattended incident and not the result of criminal behavior by others," reads the city's Monday-afternoon press release.
The results of a toxicology analysis of Williams' body are expected in about five weeks and the investigation is ongoing.
The city released the following "Summary Timeline of Events":
• Witnesses have advised that Mr. Williams had not slept in the 48 hours before his death and was exhibiting abnormal behavior in the hours before he left the Loch Leven address at which he was residing. Those close to Mr. Williams have confirmed his history of insomnia.
• Based on witness statements, Mr. Williams was believed to have left the Loch Leven address where he was residing between 3:30 and 4:30 a.m.
• At approximately 5:00 am, several neighbors in the area of South M Street reported to 911 a male yelling near the Girl Scout Camp. The witnesses described the male’s yelling as a “psychiatric episode,” not yelling as if the male was being harmed.
• Officers responded but were unable to locate the male.
• At approximately 5:29am, a truck driver reported seeing a naked male running along US Hwy 89 South. The male emerged from the dog park, just past Veteran’s Bridge, and was last seen running Eastbound on the shoulder of the Westbound Lane.
• Given the temperatures, the first truck driver was concerned for the male’s well-being and called a fellow truck driver who passed through the area minutes later.
The second driver did not witness the naked male and so the second truck driver did not call 911 until he saw a news article.
• Mr. Williams’ body presented with a number of superficial scratches and scrapes, consistent with a nude person walking or running through a wooded area. The superficial injuries observed were not consistent with an assault nor were the injuries defensive in nature.
"The City of Livingston empathizes with Mr. William’s family during this difficult time and we share their desire to understand this tragic event," reads the city's release. "Led by Chief Dale Johnson and Detective Jason Gunderson, the members of the Livingston Police Department continue to work toward that goal. The City will continue working with Mr. Williams’ loved ones and stands ready to support them in any way possible."
Anyone who has information that may be helpful to investigators can call police at 406-222-2050, according to the release.
A local woman and entrepreneur, Daniella Love, said she knew Williams when he was just about to begin training to work for a place that helps people in need.
A website set up by a family member of Williams' describes him as being a "roommate" of Love's, and describes he and Love as having been in an "a sexual relationship." However, Love told the Enterprise that they were not roommates or romantically involved.
Love said she's waiting on the results of the investigation and said any answers are "going to have to come from law enforcement." Love said she was just a friend of Williams and was trying to be supportive of his goals.
"He was going to be a great community asset, just as all the people we have lost in the last few years," Love said.
Enterprise Staff Writer Cassi Geiser contributed to this article.