Livingston officials propose to regulate beekeeping and crack down on animal hoarding, pet-related nuisances, and animals deemed to be vicious.
It’s part of a proposed revision to Chapter 4 of the city’s code of ordinances, and officials are still seeking public comments on the amendments, confirmed City Manager Grant Gager on Friday. The revisions will likely be before the City Commission for consideration in May, he said.
“We will also be engaging in additional outreach to solicit input in the coming weeks,” Gager said in a Friday email. Residents can provide input during public comment periods at City Commission meetings or submit emails to webmaster@livingstonmontana.org. The proposed changes can be found at https://bit.ly/3EiJrcJ.
One proposal would limit peace officers to issuing citations for violations of Chapter 4. The current code allows officers to make arrests for violations of the chapter.
Another potential change appears to pave the way for loose cats to be regulated. Cats are proposed to be included in the definition of animals that are “running at large.” But the proposed section that calls for penalties for certain animals running at large does not include cats. However, this potential contradiction may be resolved as officials discuss the matter further, indicated Gager, who has been with the city for less than four months.
“I was not here when that was drafted and that apparent conflict, and others, is a major reason why the ordinance has not progressed,” Gager wrote in a Friday email.
The proposed restriction on bees is as follows: “The keeping of bees is limited to one hive per site in R-I and R-II zoning and must conform to the federal Honey Bee Act of 1922, as amended, as well as the rules promulgated by the Montana Department of Agriculture.”
Under the revisions, hoarding animals would be a civil offense, and the number of unaltered cats allowed at any location or home in the city is proposed to be reduced from six to four.
One proposed change to Chapter 4 would redefine “nuisance animal” to be any animal, no matter where it is, that’s causing a nuisance. The current code defines such an animal as being “off of the premises of the animal’s owner.”
Another proposed change would require special registration requirements on owners of pets deemed to be vicious by a city judge. Violating the registration requirements would be punishable by as fine as much as $500 and/or imprisonment in the county jail for no more than six months, and possible restitution. Additionally, it’s proposed that a vicious pet could be destroyed at its owners’ expense if the animal is found to be “a repeat offender.
Officials propose making the barking dog portion of Chapter 4 stricter; instead of three or more convictions of that section being needed to trigger abatement by the state, two or more convictions are proposed.
Violations of Chapter 4 could result in restitution imposed by a city judge, according to the proposed amendments. Animals deemed public nuisances can be subject to seizure under the current and proposed forms of the Chapter 4.
Another proposed change is a general two-strikes rule: Section 4.8 of Chapter 4 would state that “any pet which has been allowed or permitted to persistently and chronically violate this Chapter, as demonstrated by two (2) or more convictions for nuisance violations, and the receipt of subsequent complaints, is declared to be a public nuisance...”
The current law allows off-leash dogs at Mayor’s Landing Park and at Waterworks Park as long as they’re trained to respond to voice commands. The revisions call for such dogs to be allowed off leash at that park if they’re no more than 20 yards from the person with voice control.
The current ordinance allows people to impound or capture a nuisance animal on their own as long as they do so humanely. Under the proposed revisions, people would have to immediately notify animal control or police that they’ve captured a nuisance animal.
Residents that have not yet registered their pets for 2023 are encouraged to make a payment to the City Finance Office before the Feb. 28, according to a city newsletter.
Another proposed revision would ban roosters and the keeping of more than six hens, although the county already enforces this standard in the city limits. Park County doesn’t regulate the amount of chickens allowable on a property outside the city limits, confirmed Kaleb Pearson, lead sanitarian at the county health department.
Under the current and proposed Chapter 4, the keeping of chickens must be approved through an application to the Park County Health Department. The City’s code states that livestock and fowl are prohibited within the city unless a permit has been granted from the health department.
“Our policy is that 6 hens are allowed and no roosters within Livingston City Limits,” reads a Friday email from Pearson.
The revised Chapter 4 would define “pet” as a “dog, cat, fowl, reptile, insect or rabbit that demonstrates evidence of human ownership and/or is not obviously feral.” The amendment also adds a definition of “hoarding” as “an accumulation of animals that has overwhelmed a person’s ability to provide minimum standards of care, inclusively nutrition, sanitation, shelter, veterinary care, and socialization.”
Officials also propose to allow residents to quarantine, for 10 days, animals that have bitten a person as long as the animal is current on rabies vaccinations. Under current law, such animals are quarantined in the pound or a veterinary hospital. Another proposed change is the removal of a provision allowing the state to euthanize a quarantined animal if the owner hasn’t paid the proper fees and costs within two days of the release date.
A proposed update redefines “service dog.” Currently, this is defined as “a dog that has been certified to render assistance to a disabled person, such as a seeing eye dog.” This is proposed to be replaced by “a dog that has been individually trained to do work or perform tasks for an individual with a disability. The task(s) performed by the dog must be directly related to the person’s disability.”
A list of nuisance scenarios is proposed to include “when the animals are hoarded” and “when the animal is of a vicious or poisonous species.”
The definition of “shelter” is proposed to include not just the Stafford Animal Shelter, but “any other facility designated by the City to house animals.”