Representatives who would benefit from a bill to eliminate taxes on Social Security payments stand on the floor on March 14. 

 Photo by Nicole Girten/Daily Montanan

Around 20 legislators stood up on the House floor Tuesday when Rep. Casey Knudsen, R-Malta, asked those who benefited from a bill that would strike taxes on Social Security income to rise and identify themselves. There were some chuckles and joking as standing clearly signified a legislators age and surely the number of those who stood don’t represent the true total number of those who would benefit.

House Bill 526 would repeal a state tax on Social Security income and would make Montana the 40th state to do so, sponsor Rep. Paul Fielder, R-Thompson Falls, said. This bill would apply to those with Social Security payments alongside other revenue streams like a pension or 401K, Fielder explained. The state would lose around $120 million a year in revenue, according to the fiscal note.

