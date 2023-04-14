A bill that aims to put language into Montana law saying the right to individual privacy under the state constitution does not create a right to abortion is headed to Gov. Greg Gianforte’s desk despite questions over its constitutionality.

The House on Thursday voted 67-33 — with Rep. Casey Knudsen, R-Malta, joining all Democrats against the measure — to pass Senate Bill 154, sponsored by Sen. Keith Regier, R-Kalispell, on third reading.

