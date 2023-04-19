City commissioners voted unanimously to authorize the city manager to work with an artist to develop a public art project for the B Street railroad underpass.
The plan is for an artist-student at Sleeping Giant Middle School to lead the concept phase and several students will likely be involved in the actual painting with the teacher. The mural will include drawings of a train and should be finished by the spring.
The idea was suggested at a City Commission meeting in February by Kelcey Lance, art teacher at Sleeping Giant Middle School, and one of her students, Emmett Shannon-Lier. Lance was on hand at Tuesday’s Commission meeting to present some sample drawings.
"I think that this is a really wonderful thing that you and your student brought to us, so thank you,” said Commission Chair Melissa Nootz to Lance. “And this is exactly what I envisioned.”
A member of the public expressed concern about adequate lighting in the area and the cost of graffiti-proofing the mural. City Manager Grant Gager responded that the bulbs that are out in the area will be restored and the city will use “safeguards” to protect the mural from graffiti.
“I don’t think that this creates a new attractant for taggers, if you will,” Gager said. “I think there are plenty of objects in the city already.”
The estimated cost to create the mural is less than $10,000, Gager said.
Lance told the Commission the two drawings she presented are “rough” ideas that will be revised to look a little more realistic while still preserving a surreal aspect.
“The idea was both of them would be on either side of the underpass,” she said.
Commissioner Torrey Lyons encouraged the artist to take into account lighting and colors and how those elements would interact with one another.
Shannon-Lier first proposed the idea to the Commission in February. He said the mural could be a way to celebrate Livingston’s past.
“I think if we made a planned mural, it would both beautify the space as well as prevent graffiti,” he said.
The city then issued a request for proposals and received one proposal – from him.
There used to be a mural at that location, but it was removed several years ago after someone vandalized it, officials said at Tuesday’s meeting.
“I think it’s lovely, and it’s fun,” Nootz said of the project. “I like the community spirit of students and teachers coming together to do this.”
Let the news come to you
Get our free email newsletters — latest headlines and e-edition notifications.