The Ark is big. Really big. I flew into Cincinatti, Ohio and met my Colstrip friends, Ron and Sharon there. The “Ark Encounter” is in Williamstown, Kentucky, 40 miles south. After our long winter in Montana, the green grass was a delightful sight.
Naturally when traveling anywhere, or doing anything exciting, my mind is on you, yes, you faithful column readers. “How can I share this?” This time it is very difficult to put into words. For me, it was mind-boggling and one of the most awesome adventures of my life, really. First some statistics.
The Ark is 510 feet long, 85 feet wide, 51 feet high, based on the Bible’s dimensions (300 cubits wide, 30 cubits high, using the Hebrew long cubit of 20.4 inches.) It is huge.
Entering on the ground floor, a series of four ramps (each nearly two city blocks long) are the walkways to view the displays and descriptions of how God directed Noah to build the Ark. I stopped on the second “deck” of the walkways.
Already my brain was overloaded. Everything I saw and read was fascinating and perfectly put together to explain the entire process as described in the Bible in Genesis chapter 6. I turned to Sharon and said, “The only words that I can think of to say in my column is one long string of words: You got to see it. You got to see it. You got to see it. You got to see it.”
She said, “That’s perfect. I agree!” The Ark Encounter opened in 2009. It sits on an 800-acre site with a zoo, auditoriums, food services, a myriad of options including a zip line that takes one over the zoo and a beautiful carousel with “ark animals” instead of ponies to ride on. The grounds are beautiful.
It was one of the most efficient, beautifully planned sites for large crowds and at the same time lots of space for learning opportunities. Two things you might want to know about — first, the cost. It was $99 per person to get a “bouncer pass,” which was three days of unlimited visits to the Ark and all of its exhibits, and the Creation Museum (also built by the Answers in Genesis Group) which is in Petersburg, Kentucky, 40 miles away.
Secondly, one of the most interesting features of the Ark Encounter are the presentations and lectures a visitor gets to attend, of their choice, listening to well-qualified speakers on topics such as how this building project was planned and completed. We also attend presentations about the Ice Age, the day of the flood, and dinosaurs. Fascinating.
If you have read this column for any length of time, you know I am a believer in the authenticity of the Bible. So, to go to something such as this and see how science of today offers proof to back up Bible texts is remarkable. If you would like further information, I am sure the Ark Encounter website online would be where to look.
One of the most inspirational stories was the plan of the building of the Ark (which came from decades of interest in the ark by Ken Ham). We heard in one presentation how the Board of Directors wrote “#8 Build the Ark” on a brainstorming list of what to do after the Creation Museum was finished. The speaker said, “Just like it says in Genesis, when the Ark was ready the animals came two by two of each kind. When the word got out a replica of the Ark was going to be built, scientists, graphic designers, builders of every sort and donors from all over the world offered to come help.”
It was such a glorious way to celebrate my birthday this year! Thank you for all your prayers, cards and interest. And special thanks to Ron and Sharon, how fun!
Of course, our Bible reading this week is Genesis chapters 6 and 7. And one more thing: Add it to your bucket list!
