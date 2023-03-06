The Livingston Film Series presents the 1951 sci-fi thriller “The Day the Earth Stood Still” at 7 p.m. on Thursday, March 9 in the Dulcie Theatre at the Shane Lalani Center for the Arts in Livingston.
When a UFO lands in Washington, D.C., bearing a message for Earth’s leaders, all of humanity stands still, a Shance Center press release describing the movie said. Klaatu (Michael Rennie) has come on behalf of alien life who have been watching Cold War-era nuclear proliferation on Earth. But it is Klaatu’s silently menacing robot Gort (Lock Martin) that presents a more immediate threat to onlookers. A single mother (Patricia Neal) and her son teach the world about peace and tolerance in this moral fable, ousting the tanks and soldiers that greet the alien’s arrival.
The Livingston Film Series is in its seventh season of screening independent features, documentaries, local films, and vintage classics, all free — on the second Thursday of every month in the Dulcie Theatre at the Shane Lalani Center for the Arts. Concessions are available before the show. There is UV air filtration in the Dulcie Theatre and lobby.
Doors open at 6:30 pm. and the screening begin at 7 p.m. Admission is free, but donations are gratefully accepted. For more information, visit theshanecenter.org.
Livingston Film Series is sponsored by Marilyn Clotz and Mary Ann Bearden, and Donald B. Gimbel.