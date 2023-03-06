"The Day the Earth Stood Still"

The promotional poster for “The Day the Earth Stood Still.”

 Courtesy of the Shane Center

The Livingston Film Series presents the 1951 sci-fi thriller “The Day the Earth Stood Still” at 7 p.m. on Thursday, March 9 in the Dulcie Theatre at the Shane Lalani Center for the Arts in Livingston.

When a UFO lands in Washington, D.C., bearing a message for Earth’s leaders, all of humanity stands still, a Shance Center press release describing the movie said. Klaatu (Michael Rennie) has come on behalf of alien life who have been watching Cold War-era nuclear proliferation on Earth. But it is Klaatu’s silently menacing robot Gort (Lock Martin) that presents a more immediate threat to onlookers. A single mother (Patricia Neal) and her son teach the world about peace and tolerance in this moral fable, ousting the tanks and soldiers that greet the alien’s arrival.