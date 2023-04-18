Park County commissioners voted unanimously Tuesday to approve a $200,000 feasibility study to improve the Park County Yellowstone Gateway Museum.

The funding comes from a $3 million federal grant — Local Assistance and Tribal Consistency Funds, which come from the U.S. Department of the Treasury.

Scope of work

The Yellowstone Gateway Museum (YGM) would like to have a Feasibility Assessment (FA) prepared to help YGM plan for a new museum in a different location to better serve the needs of the community and visitors. The current YGM facilities pose significant accessibility challenges that make it difficult to meet visitor needs. The development of new facilities and grounds will address these challenges and provide expanded opportunities for the community and visitors. At the current site, storage, curation, exhibits and programs are all constrained by the existing facilities. Importantly, new facilities would enable the organization to meet American Association of Museums accreditation standards.

From contract between Park County and GWWO, Inc.