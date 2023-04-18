Park County commissioners voted unanimously Tuesday to approve a $200,000 feasibility study to improve the Park County Yellowstone Gateway Museum.
The funding comes from a $3 million federal grant — Local Assistance and Tribal Consistency Funds, which come from the U.S. Department of the Treasury.
Any physical improvements to the facility would not occur for years, according to Park County Grants and Special Projects director Kristen Galbraith. One purpose of the project is to make the museum compliant with the Americans With Disabilities Act, she said.
“People in wheelchairs that need special assistance cannot get up the stairs to the museum, so it’s very limited,” Galbraith said.
Additionally, there is not enough space at the museum, which means there are many collections the public doesn’t get to see, she said. The $200,000 will cover architectural and engineering work, Galbraith said.
“It’s just a feasibility assessment, so it’ll look at what options the museum has where it stands or if it’s going to be better to build from the ground up,” Galbraith said. “There’s no moving the museum yet.”
Livingston Chamber of Commerce CEO Leslie Feigel submitted public comment at Tuesday’s County Commission meeting. She expressed skepticism about whether the museum should be moved.
“I have truly loved the museum where it’s at,” Feigel said. “I hope that this assessment takes a look at that.”
Galbraith said the study will determine whether or not the museum should be moved.
Park County Commission Chair Bill Berg said the county benefits from “some stunning history.”
“And we can do a much better job of preserving it and displaying it,” Berg said.
The Commission approved a contract with Baltimore, Maryland-based GWWO, Inc. for the feasibility study.
