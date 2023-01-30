CALENDAR Jan 30, 2023 3 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save TUESDAY, Jan. 30• T.O.P.S. (Take Off Pounds Sensibly), Church of Christ Fellowship Hall, 919 W. Park St., 8 a.m.• Livingston Rotary Club, Livingston Food Resource Center, noon.• AA meeting, Big Book Study, 1306 East Park St., noon.• Yellowstone Gateway Museum board of directors, 118 W. Chinook St., 5:30 p.m.• Wilsall AA meeting, Shields River Lutheran Church, 7 p.m.WEDNESDAY, Jan. 31• Books & Babies, Livingston-Park County Public Library, 228 W. Calendar St., 10:30-10:50 a.m.• Communication Skills Group, Peer Solutions Drop-In Center, 104 W. Clark St., 4-5 p.m. Call 222-3332.• AA meeting, Happy Hour Group, Vince Grant Hall, 1306 East Park St., 5 p.m• Al-Anon, Vince Grant Hall, 1306 E. Park St., 5 p.m. • Overeaters Anonymous meeting, Big Book Studies, Vince Grant Hall, 5:30 p.m.• Electric Peak Arts Council meeting, Gardiner Visitor Center, 216 Park St., 5:30 p.m.• Golden Word Toastmasters, Gardiner Ranger Station, U.S. Highway 89 South, 6:30-7:30 p.m.• Meeting Night, Livingston Elks Lodge, 7 p.m.• Gardiner AA meeting, St. William’s Catholic Church, 7 p.m.• Narcotics Anonymous, Vince Grant Hall, 7 p.m.• AA meeting, St. William’s Catholic Church, Gardiner, 7 p.m.• AA meeting, Mount Republic Chapel of Peace, Cooke City, 7 p.m.• AA 449 Group, Loaves & Fishes, 301 St. Main St. #1, 8 p.m. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Linguistics Hydrography Food Publishing What winter? NYC goes without any measurable snowfall so far Beshear touts education plan ahead of lawmakers reconvening +14 6th Memphis officer relieved of duty in Nichols arrest Man arrested after attacks on LA-area drivers' vehicles Deputy resigns after bodies of woman, 2 sons found frozen Clinton Global Initiative University plans Vanderbilt events Congressional candidate accused of campaign violation Arkansas police arrest suspect in Green Bay double-slaying Editorial Roundup: Kansas Officials: Estimated 100,000 hens died in Connecticut fire Local News Latest e-Edition To view our latest e-Edition, click the image on the left.