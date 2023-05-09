• The 2023 Montana Fishing Film Festival is set for Wednesday, May 10, at the Shane Center. Doors open at 5:30 p.m. and the show begins at 6:30 p.m. For more information and tickets, visit mtfishingfilmfest.com.

• The Shane Lalani Center for the Arts presents students of Park High School in the musical, “Band Geeks,” on weekends to May 21. Performances take place in the Dulcie Theatre. Show times are Fridays and Saturdays at 8 p.m. and Sundays at 3 p.m. Tickets are $23 for adults, $17 for seniors/students/veterans, and $11 for youth 17 and under. Make reservations at theshanecenter.org or (406) 222-1420

