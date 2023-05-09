• The 2023 Montana Fishing Film Festival is set for Wednesday, May 10, at the Shane Center. Doors open at 5:30 p.m. and the show begins at 6:30 p.m. For more information and tickets, visit mtfishingfilmfest.com.
• The Shane Lalani Center for the Arts presents students of Park High School in the musical, “Band Geeks,” on weekends to May 21. Performances take place in the Dulcie Theatre. Show times are Fridays and Saturdays at 8 p.m. and Sundays at 3 p.m. Tickets are $23 for adults, $17 for seniors/students/veterans, and $11 for youth 17 and under. Make reservations at theshanecenter.org or (406) 222-1420
• The 2023 Summer Concert Series kicks off June 1 this year with a show by Denim & Dust. Concerts take place outdoors 5-8 p.m. on Thursdays at the Shane Center. Enjoy wine, beer, popcorn and snow cones plus new offerings by RX Coffee.
• A Livingston-Park County Public Library internship is available for a Park County high school student this summer at the Livingston-Park County Public Library. Interns will work 12 hours per week for eight weeks at $16.50/hour. Applicants must be Park County residents between 16 and 19 years old. Application forms are available at the Park High library, the public library, and on the library's website. The application deadline is May 31.
• Anyone in Gardiner needing assistance with utility or medical bills or rent may apply with the Gardiner Food Pantry. Forms are available at the pantry at 108 S. Third St., Gardiner. For more information, call (307) 250-5853.
