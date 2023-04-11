• ASPEN will conduct a volunteer advocate training on Friday, April 28 from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Gain the skills and knowledge needed and learn the necessary protocols for joining ASPEN’s team as a volunteer support line advocate. For more information or to register, contact Rebecca Ruhd at rebecca@aspenmt.org or call (406) 222-5902, ext. 3. This training is free and lunch will be provided.

• The Park High School National Honors Society is sponsoring its May-Flower 5K Run for everyone as well as a Toddler Dash at 2 p.m. on Sunday, May 7 at Park High. Dress in colors. There will be a raffle and prizes. The cost is $15 for 14 years and up, $10 for 6-13 years and $5 for up to 5 years old. Sign up at GoFan (https://gofan.co/app/school/MT71978). Proceeds will go to the Park High National Honors Society.

