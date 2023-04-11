• ASPEN will conduct a volunteer advocate training on Friday, April 28 from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Gain the skills and knowledge needed and learn the necessary protocols for joining ASPEN’s team as a volunteer support line advocate. For more information or to register, contact Rebecca Ruhd at rebecca@aspenmt.org or call (406) 222-5902, ext. 3. This training is free and lunch will be provided.
• The Park High School National Honors Society is sponsoring its May-Flower 5K Run for everyone as well as a Toddler Dash at 2 p.m. on Sunday, May 7 at Park High. Dress in colors. There will be a raffle and prizes. The cost is $15 for 14 years and up, $10 for 6-13 years and $5 for up to 5 years old. Sign up at GoFan (https://gofan.co/app/school/MT71978). Proceeds will go to the Park High National Honors Society.
• A Livingston-Park County Public Library internship is available for a Park County high school student this summer at the Livingston-Park County Public Library. Interns will work 12 hours per week for eight weeks at $16.50/hour. Applicants must be Park County residents between 16 and 19 years old. Application forms are available at the Park High library, the public library, and on the library’s website. The application deadline is May 31.
• Chapter P of the P.E.O. Sisterhood is offering a $2,500 scholarship to a graduating senior girl from one of Park County’s high schools. The scholarship is based on academics, school and community activities. Eligible girls can pick up the application from their respective guidance offices. The deadline for application is April 14, 2023. The P.E.O. Sisterhood is an international women’s organization.
• The AAUW 2023 Doris Davis-Gallagher Memorial Scholarship for $2,500 is available to female students from Park County or Mammoth Hot Springs with an established residency. Students must be college sophomores, juniors, seniors or graduate students. The deadline for applications is June 13. For applications or more information, contact: DJ Robb Scholarship Committee robb_inn@yahoo.com, Joyce Phillips Scholarship Committee phillipsjp47@gmail.com or Melanie Moroney Scholarship Committee canyonmel@yahoo.com.
