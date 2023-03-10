• The Livingston Job Fair will be held 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday, March 11 at the Park County Fairgrounds. More than 20 local and regional employers will be there. The event is organized by the Livingston Area Chamber of Commerce.
• The Park County Special Education Cooperative Board of Directors will hold a special board meeting at 9:30 a.m. on Tuesday, March 14. For more information call (406) 222-6600.
• The next Gardiner Chamber of Commerce Board meeting will be held at noon on Thursday, March 16, upstairs at the Chamber of Commerce Visitor Center. The public welcome. To attend via Zoom, visit https://us02web.zoom.us/j/87417871215. This month’s agenda will include committee updates.
• The annual Railroad Swap Meet will be held 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on April 22, 2023 at the Livingston Depot Center. The meet is a traditional get-together for railroad enthusiasts and exhibitors from all around the western region. Admission is a $1 and kids 10 and under are free. Vendor tables are $25 each. Vendors may sign up at https://www.livingstondepot.org/railroad-swap-meet.html.
The Yellowstone Gateway Museum in Livingston seeks submissions for “Celebrating Yellowstone” a juried art exhibition and sale to run from July 1-Oct. 1, 2023. It is encouraged that artwork was created during 2022, Yellowstone National Park’s 150th anniversary and depict or be inspired by the park. Artists may submit up to three works of art in any medium, including sculpture, for consideration. Size, including frame, may not exceed 60 inches and must be ready to hang. All pieces will be actively marketed for sale and the museum retains a 30% commission on sold pieces. A brief story explaining the artist’s inspiration for the work of art is encouraged and may be included in the exhibit. Contact Karen Reinhart at kreinhart@parkcounty.org or call (406) 222-4184 for details. The deadline is April 11, 2023.
