• The Livingston Job Fair will be held 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday, March 11 at the Park County Fairgrounds. More than 20 local and regional employers will be there. The event is organized by the Livingston Area Chamber of Commerce.

• The Park County Special Education Cooperative Board of Directors will hold a special board meeting at 9:30 a.m. on Tuesday, March 14. For more information call (406) 222-6600.

