You might have already heard a lot of good things about local author Elise Atchison’s first novel, “Crazy Mountain.” The book, out about a year now, has garnered plenty of attention for its timely theme of overdevelopment in Western wild spaces and for its unusual storytelling style: the story advances through the perspective of characters from several walks of life and time periods, spread out over about 50 years.
In a recent phone interview, Atchison, who has lived near Livingston since the late 1980’s, said she wanted to write about changes to the Western landscape that have taken place largely due to development over the last few decades. And while it’s easy for a reader to see similarities to Livingston, the fictional landscape is actually meant to represent any place that has experienced rapid growth or heavy use, Atchison emphasized.
The fictional land in “Crazy Mountain” might very well be a “character” in the novel, which starts out as a 23,000-acre ranch that rises up from a valley floor. The story begins with the deaths of the owners of the ranch, Frank and Mary Sorenson, in the 1970s and continues on through the real estate developer who sells off some of the ranch and uses his proceeds to buy land himself. The story moves to the California couple who buy a large tract of land and build a large summer home, and then another developer who builds a high-end resort. There’s also Kate, whose story winds through the book, who we see first as a troubled teen on a motorcycle and later as an occasionally homeless woman.
Some of the other characters in the story treat down-and-out Kate disrespectfully, and when Atchison was working on revisions to the book, she noticed that characters who were unkind to other people were also disrespectful to the land, a theme she did not consciously try to incorporate, she said.
When Craig and Melissa—the well-to-do Californians—arrive on the landscape, a Montana reader might be tempted to snicker at their foibles, but Atchison said it was not her intention to sneer at any of her characters.
“There are no villains in this book. I tried to make every person have their own nuanced personality, and I attempted to just explore the experience of what’s going on,” she said. “All of them have their dreams, desires and motivations driving them that I hope make them human and nuanced.”
Atchison made a connection between the fictional development in her novel and the explosive growth around Bozeman and Livingston when the COVID-19 pandemic hit in 2020.
“COVID greatly exacerbated the problem,” she said, with people wanting out of the larger cities and buying up houses in the region. “It was kind of like a gold rush, and after any gold rush there’s usually a lot of damage, and a town and culture are drastically changed.”
“Crazy Mountain” will get some attention in the Big Sky area next month. The Big Sky Community Library will host a program called “One Book Big Sky,” where the community is encouraged to read a title and then come to a discussion night. On June 21, Atchison will take part in a live discussion at the Big Sky Community Library at 7 p.m. Atchison said Big Sky reading her book is “timely.”
Any place where native species are replaced with roads and lawns, there’s also a cultural effect, she said.
“Gentrification is when a lot of money comes in from outside, and suddenly people living there can no longer afford to live there,” she said.
“Crazy Mountain” won an award from a small press, the Eludia Award, which provides a $1,000 and publication for a first book of fiction or stories by a woman over 40. Atchison also won a grant from the Barbara Deming Memorial Fund.
And as for future works? The Montana Arts Council provided grant funds for Atchison to work on her next book.
“Crazy Mountain” is available at local bookshops. You can read more about Atchison at her website, www.EliseAtchison.com.
