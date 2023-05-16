You might have already heard a lot of good things about local author Elise Atchison’s first novel, “Crazy Mountain.” The book, out about a year now, has garnered plenty of attention for its timely theme of overdevelopment in Western wild spaces and for its unusual storytelling style: the story advances through the perspective of characters from several walks of life and time periods, spread out over about 50 years.

In a recent phone interview, Atchison, who has lived near Livingston since the late 1980’s, said she wanted to write about changes to the Western landscape that have taken place largely due to development over the last few decades. And while it’s easy for a reader to see similarities to Livingston, the fictional landscape is actually meant to represent any place that has experienced rapid growth or heavy use, Atchison emphasized.

