Reading

Students in various provinces in mainland China provinces and Singapore scored significantly higher than all of the other 77 countries that also participated in the 2018 Programme for International Student Assessment published by the Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development.

Math

Around one in six 15-year-old students in the Chinese provinces of Beijing, Shanghai, Jiangsu and Zhejiang, and about one in seven students in Singapore scored at Level 6 in mathematics, the highest level of proficiency that PISA describes. These students are capable of advanced mathematical thinking and reasoning. On average across OECD countries, which include the U.S., only 2.4% of students scored at this level.

Science

On average across OECD countries, 78% of students attained Level 2 or higher in science. At a minimum, these students can recognize the correct explanation for familiar scientific phenomena and can use such knowledge to identify, in simple cases, whether a conclusion is valid based on the data provided. More than 90% of students in Beijing, Shanghai, Jiangsu and Zhejiang (China) (97.9%), Macao (China) (94.0%), Estonia (91.2%) and Singapore (91.0%) achieved this benchmark.

*From https://tinyurl.com/4ejthdxc

About OECD

OECD is an international organization established in 1960 that works collaboratively with governments, organizations, and civil society to build better policies for better lives, according to its website.

Which education systems produce the smartest citizens?