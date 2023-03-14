The Women of Wilsall will serve their Saint Patrick’s Day corned beef and cabbage dinner as a drive and pickup dinner from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Friday, March 17, at the Wilsall Fire Department. There will be some room for a sit-down dinner for those who would rather eat at the Fire Hall.

