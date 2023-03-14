The Women of Wilsall will serve their Saint Patrick’s Day corned beef and cabbage dinner as a drive and pickup dinner from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Friday, March 17, at the Wilsall Fire Department. There will be some room for a sit-down dinner for those who would rather eat at the Fire Hall.
Students of the Month
Shields Valley Students of the Month for March are: kindergarten — Tyler Russell and Athena Payne; first grade — Ryden Hillman, Kelly Patterson and Todd McKeever; second grade — Acesa Robinson and Ashton Herron; third grade —Dalex Hernandez and Ian Hinton; fourth grade — none: fifth grade — Sam Hinton; and sixth grade — Kaitlin Anderson.
Senior potluck
The Shields Valley Senior Citizens potluck dinner starts at 1 p.m. Thursday, March. 16, at the Senior Center in Wilsall.
Book Club
The Shields Valley Book Club meets at 1:30 p.m. Monday, March. 20, at Shields River Lutheran Church in Wilsall. The book being discussed this month is “The Book of Lost Names” by Kristin Harmel.
Cards
• Winners of the March 7 Senior Citizens card party were Betty Burdette, first; Jean Skillman, second; Marie Smith, low: and Mary Sarver, traveling.
• Wilsall Women’s Pinochle Club met Monday at the Shields Valley Senior Center. Prize winners were Jan Croisetiere, high; Sue Berg, low; and Tammy Palmer, traveling.
