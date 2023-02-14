Award-winning author Debra Magpie Earling will celebrate the re-issue of her much-lauded novel, “Perma Red,” with a reading and discussion at Elk River Books, on Thursday, Feb. 16.

“Perma Red,” originally published 20 years ago, tells the story of Louise White Elk, a young native woman on the Flathead Indian Reservation of the 1940s, battling to free herself from the men who seek to possess her and the institutions that try to control her, an Elk River Books news release said. At the time, Earling’s novel made an undeniable splash on the literary scene, winning the American Book Award, the Reading the West Book Award, and the Western Writers of America Spur Award for best novel of the West.