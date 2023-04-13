• Wheatgrass Books, 120 N. Main St. in Livingston, will host author Dennis Gaub for a book signing from noon to 3 p.m. on Saturday, April 15. Attendees can chat with the author and get a book signed. Gaub is the author of “Lindbergh in Montana.”
• As part of National Drug Take Back Day, any over-the-counter or prescription medications you want to properly dispose of can be dropped off 10 a.m.-2 p.m. on Saturday, April 22 in the Cole Conference Room at Yellowstone Forever, 308 W. Park St. in Gardiner.
• A city of Livingston Planning Board meeting will be held 5:30-7:30 p.m. on Wednesday, April 19 in the City-County Complex Community Room.
• The next Gardiner Chamber of Commerce Board meeting will be held at noon on Thursday, April 20, upstairs at the Chamber of Commerce Visitor Center. The public is welcome. To attend via Zoom, visit https://us02web.zoom.us/j/87417871215. This month’s agenda will include the fiscal year 2024 marketing plan presentation and committee updates.
• A city of Livingston Parks and Trails Committee meeting will be held 6-8 p.m. on Wednesday, April 26 in the City-County Complex Community Room.
• P.E.O. Chapter BW is offering two scholarships this year:
- High school senior girls from Park County are eligible to apply for a $2,500 scholarship. Applicants must have a GPA of 3.0 or greater and plan to attend a four-year post-secondary educational institution in fall 2023. Apply at https://forms.gle/9NYrcxrF4v69Wdhg9.
- Young women who are graduating in 2023 or have graduated from a Park County high school or are homeschooled and are 21 years old or less are eligible to apply for this $1,500 Career and Technical Education Scholarship. Individuals with a GPA of 2.0 or greater who plan to begin or continue studies toward a technical college degree or certificate will be eligible. Apply at https://forms.gle/Xzx8YEPArzzFdnvv8.
• Counterpoint, at 116 E. Lewis, accepts aluminum cans. Drop off donated cans at the garage doors on B Street. Counterpoint will also pay per pound. Call 222-2472 for more information.
