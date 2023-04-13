• Wheatgrass Books, 120 N. Main St. in Livingston, will host author Dennis Gaub for a book signing from noon to 3 p.m. on Saturday, April 15. Attendees can chat with the author and get a book signed. Gaub is the author of “Lindbergh in Montana.”

• As part of National Drug Take Back Day, any over-the-counter or prescription medications you want to properly dispose of can be dropped off 10 a.m.-2 p.m. on Saturday, April 22 in the Cole Conference Room at Yellowstone Forever, 308 W. Park St. in Gardiner.

Let the news come to you

Get our free email newsletters — latest headlines and e-edition notifications.

Explore newsletters

Tags