• The Park County Special Education Cooperative Board will hold a special board meeting at 9:30 a.m. on Tuesday, May 16. For more information call (406) 222-6600.
• The Livingston-Park County Public Library board will meet at 2 p.m. on Tuesday, May 16 at the library.
• Livingston’s Blue Slipper Theatre will present “The Stories We Share: A Memoir Performance,” an evening of readings by local actors on Thursday, May 25 at the theater to benefit the Friends of the Livingston-Park County Library. The event will be emceed by radio host Chrysti the Wordsmith. The $25 tickets, which can be purchased at www.blueslipper.org, include appetizers, beer and wine. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. and the program follows at 7 p.m. The Blue Slipper is located at 113 E. Callender St.
• Elk River Books will host the book launch celebration for Park County author Maggie Anderson’s debut memoir, “Between Rock and a Hard Place” on Thursday, May 18 at 122 S. Second St. in Livingston. The free event begins at 7 p.m., and a book signing and reception will follow. For more information, email info@elkriverbooks.com or call (406) 333-2330.
• The city of Livingston Public Works Department, Parks Department and volunteers will be cleaning up the Mountain View Cemetery starting May 22. The regulations are posted at the cemetery entrance and online at https://www.livingstonmontana.org/publicworks/page/cemetery-rules-regulations. If you have keepsakes that are not allowed, remove them. The city will remove and dispose of anything not allowed by regulations.
