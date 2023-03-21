Spring Fling Craft Show slated in Emigrant
The Spring Fling Craft Show will be held Saturday in Emigrant.
The event will run from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Emigrant Hall, 101 Story Road, Emigrant. The craft show will feature “an eclectic assortment of handmade items,” according to www.visitgardinermt.com.
“I’ll have a variety of soap, lip balm, herbal salve, herbal vinegars, bath bombs, bath salts, flower essences, crystal and feather earrings, herbal teas and so much more!!” posted one of the vendors, Angela Devani, in a March 18 message to social media.
Viking-themed event to be held Friday, Saturday
The inaugural Valhalla Dayz will kick off Friday in Big Timber and continue the following day.
Valhalla Dayz will feature a replica Viking Village; two nights of live music and dance; a steak and lobster meal known as The King’s Feast; mead tastings; axe throwing; food and drinks; best costume and best beard contests; games and vendors. Events will be held in various spots throughout Big Timber.
The King’s Feast will be 5-8 p.m. at 110 E 3rd Avenue. The Viking Village will be behind the Grand Hotel, which is at 139 McLeod St.
For more information, visit https://www.viproductionsmt.com/valhalla-dayz.
Volunteers sought to help clean up softball field
The Livingston Baseball and Softball Association seeks volunteers to help prepare the softball fields for upcoming games.
The association’s annual field clean up day will begin at 9 a.m. Saturday at Miles Park Baseball & Softball Complex, Field #6 off River Road. Volunteers are asked to bring yard gloves and rakes.
“These kids deserve fields they can be proud to play on!” reads a March 18 statement from the association. “Many hands make light work.”
According to the association, other volunteers are always needed in positions such as coaches, umpires, field maintenance helpers and more. For more information, visit www.livingstonbaseball.org.
Children sought for youth council
The JED Foundation seeks grade 9-12-aged children for the Park County youth committee
Up to 15 children will be selected to be on this semester’s planning committee, which will hold meetings twice a month from 6-7 p.m. Wednesdays beginning March 29. Both in-person and virtual attendance options will be available.
The committee will help design the Park County Youth Council, which will launch in the fall.
“Youth deserve to have a voice in their community,” reads a flyer from the JED Foundation. “The planning committee is also an opportunity for professional development and a great resume builder.”
“The JED Foundation’s mission is to protect the emotional health and prevent suicide for our nation’s teens and young adults,” reads a March 10 statement from JED Foundation representative Emily Kempe.
