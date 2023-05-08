A caretaker stole jewelry, gold, guns and other items valued more than $1.5 million from a woman as she lay dead, according to allegations filed in Park County District Court.
The man, John Charles Burdick, faces a felony theft charge punishable by up to 10 years in prison. His prosecution is based on an investigation by the Park County Sheriff's Office that began Oct. 14, 2022, when a detective met with an attorney and had a conference call with a representative of the deceased woman's estate.
The attorney and representative reported that an inventory of the deceased women's property indicated items were missing, including a diamond wedding ring valued $1 million; a $334,264 diamond necklace; 60 ounces in gold Canadian maple leaf coins; a 2019 Saks Roger Debuis Excalibur gold watch valued $94,815; a diamond wedding band valued $16,676; a matching set of 28 gauge Armas Garbi double barrel shotguns valued $20,000; a Stihl model MS 271 or 291 chainsaw; a pair of blue earrings; Y necklace; and a shooting tripod rest.
The investigator reviewed a surveillance video footage of the period just before and after the woman's death. The footage reportedly shows the woman interacting with Burdick in her bedroom about 7:15 p.m. Aug. 27, 2022, according to an affidavit filed by the Park County Attorney's Office. In one instance, Burdick brings in a bucket, removes a garbage can and gives her an inhaler. At about 8:30 p.m., the woman stops moving and doesn't move after that, according to the affidavit.
The video allegedly shows Burdick stealing items from the bedroom from about 7:30 to 10:39 a.m. the following day.
"At approximately 1023 hours, Defendant is seen entering the bedroom from the right side door with what appears to be cash, a large jewelry container and a necklace in his hand," reads the affidavit. "He pauses, looks toward the camera and then turns and leaves the room."
Burdick appears to check on the woman's condition at about 10:43 a.m., touching her arm and leg. The video also shows Burdick's son there, but it's not alleged that the son stole anything and he hasn't been charged.
County dispatch logs indicate 911 was called at 10:59 a.m. to report the woman's death, according to the affidavit.
Peace officers executed a search warrant at Burdick's home on Nov. 1, 2022. There, and investigator showed Burdick's son a video still image of his father holding jewelry in the deceased woman's home, according to the affidavit. The son directed officers to his father's safe, offered to open it and officers found stolen items on a shelf and in the safe, the affidavit alleges.
Officers seized items as evidence, including a gold watch, gold coins, $4,400 in cash, at least one firearm and various items of jewelry, according to the affidavit.
Burdick reportedly consented to a recorded interview with an investigator on Nov. 2, 2022.
"Defendant stated that he had taken all of the items and that [the deceased] had told him that if anything happened to her, Defendant was to take whatever he wanted except for a black brief case that was in her safe," reads the affidavit. "Defendant stated that he had taken all of the items that were in his possession from the [deceased's] residence, he didn't believe he did anything wrong and that he was just doing what [the deceased] had told him to do. Defendant did not have this agreement with [the deceased] in writing."
The investigator reportedly asked Burdick why the woman would have given him a $1 million wedding ring.
"Defendant stated because she loved him, loved what he did for them and wanted to take care of him," reads the affidavit. "[The investigator] then advised Defendant that a theft complaint had been made by the executor of [the deceased's] estate and he was placed under arrest."
Burdick had allegedly told someone the deceased woman's late husband had promised him a retirement benefit, "but it did not materialize prior to [the husband] passing away," according to the affidavit.
"[The deceased woman] was skeptical that [her late husband] had ever promised Defendant such a thing never found anything in writing to support this claim," reads the affidavit.
A cleaning lady allegedly told the investigator that the deceased woman had given Burdick a four-wheeler and some money about four months before she died. A friend of the deceased woman's family reportedly told the investigator he had never heard the woman talk about giving Burdick anything besides the four-wheeler and pension.
Burdick has a jury trial scheduled for 9 a.m. Sept. 9 before Park County District Judge Brenda Gilbert, according to court records.
