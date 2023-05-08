A caretaker stole jewelry, gold, guns and other items valued more than $1.5 million from a woman as she lay dead, according to allegations filed in Park County District Court.

The man, John Charles Burdick, faces a felony theft charge punishable by up to 10 years in prison. His prosecution is based on an investigation by the Park County Sheriff's Office that began Oct. 14, 2022, when a detective met with an attorney and had a conference call with a representative of the deceased woman's estate.

