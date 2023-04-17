John Michele Fanuzzi

John Michele Fanuzzi transitioned at peace surrounded by family in his Paradise Valley, Montana home on March 5, 2023 at the age of 72.

Born Nov. 12, 1950 in Jersey City, New Jersey, he was the oldest son of the late Palma and Salvatore Fanuzzi, a beloved husband to Norah Fanuzzi of Emigrant, Montana and loving father to Bo, Christopher, Daniel, Aaron, John, Rose, and Alphia Fanuzzi. John was a special stepfather to Tara, Patricia, Muriel, and Leonora Condon and a wonderful grandfather of seven. John was a cherished brother to survivors Michael of San Antonio, Texas, Paul of Alpharetta, Georgia, and Angela Testa of Destin, Florida.

