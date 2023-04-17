John Michele Fanuzzi transitioned at peace surrounded by family in his Paradise Valley, Montana home on March 5, 2023 at the age of 72.
Born Nov. 12, 1950 in Jersey City, New Jersey, he was the oldest son of the late Palma and Salvatore Fanuzzi, a beloved husband to Norah Fanuzzi of Emigrant, Montana and loving father to Bo, Christopher, Daniel, Aaron, John, Rose, and Alphia Fanuzzi. John was a special stepfather to Tara, Patricia, Muriel, and Leonora Condon and a wonderful grandfather of seven. John was a cherished brother to survivors Michael of San Antonio, Texas, Paul of Alpharetta, Georgia, and Angela Testa of Destin, Florida.
John founded Golden Ratio Woodworks, which revolutionized the massage and spa industry with his practical and patented designs. Fascinated with healing and spirituality, John enjoyed the exploration of dynamic sciences and was a student of many modalities. He was a magnanimous builder, geometer, and seeker of ways to benefit the health of our world. Always innovating, he spent the later part of his life deep in the discovery of sustainable building solutions utilizing green materials and specialized technologies.
Never idle, John will be remembered for his charm, incredible work ethic, brilliant mind, and drive in the pursuit of knowledge and truth. The legacy of John Fanuzzi as a visionary and leader lives on in the hearts of those that knew him and in his many designs, teachings, works and inspirations.
A celebration of life will be held in Paradise Valley, Montana June 17, 2023.