Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks will prepare an environmental impact statement and conduct public scoping on a proposed action to develop a new wolf management plan, the agency announced in a recent news release.

The 2003 Montana Gray Wolf Conservation and Management Plan and associated EIS were developed 20 years ago. Since then, new and improved research, management tools and methods have been developed and incorporated into Montana’s gray wolf management strategy; however, they are not described in the 2003 Wolf Plan. Gov. Greg Gianforte asked FWP to create a new wolf management plan with broad public engagement due to the interest in wolf management across the state, according to the release.

Let the news come to you

Get our free email newsletters — latest headlines and e-edition notifications.

Explore newsletters