Not long after the City of Livingston began soliciting bids to repair the levee protecting Sacajawea Park, a local civil engineer commented that she believed “it was a miracle” the levee held under last summer's severe flood.
“The dike and levee aren’t FEMA-approved structures,” said civil engineer Wendy Weaver in her comments to the City Commission on Tuesday.
Weaver, executive director of Livingston-based Montana Freshwater Partners, said the Civic Center and the Park High School are in the Yellowstone River’s channel migration zone and “the historic floodplain.” Her comments pertained to a proposal under consideration to build a city-owned recreation center on the site of the Civic Center, which is adjacent to the levee and Yellowstone River.
“We should definitely reconsider investing huge sums of public dollars and other funding into a facility that’s going to be located in this high-risk area along the river,” Weaver said. “I think flood hazards are considered one of Livingston's highest risks, according to the county’s hazard mitigation plan, and an important strategy for minimizing flood damage in the future is to avoid building in high-risk zones like the channel migration zone and the floodplain along the river.”
Weaver said there was a “concerning” “paper trail” related to why the Civic Center area was “mapped outside the floodplain."
“I think it’s a miracle the levee didn’t collapse under this flood," Weaver said. "We know that that is not the first of these floods we’re going to see. And this is my opinion: we’re going to see more of these events happen with atmospheric rivers. This event could have extended another six hours. Had it done that, that levee would have been gone, this town would have been completely flooded, so we’re very lucky it was a short precipitation event that occurred, but we are going to see events of this magnitude and greater in the future.”
Weaver said that although she is “in 100 percent support of the Wellness Center” and is in agreement with almost all comments made during that meeting about the need for the project.”
“What I don’t agree with is the proposed location adjacent to the river, and I think it poses pretty significant risks and complications that people may not be aware or, after what I heard tonight, maybe they’re aware of, and we’re going to choose to ignore,” Weaver said.
The format of Tuesday’s meeting wasn’t set up for a real-time, back-and-forth between disputants — residents were asked to address their comments to the commission, not to one another — and time was limited, so Weaver’s concerns were not answered immediately.
But after the meeting, one person involved in fundraising efforts, Chase Rose of Bozeman-based fundraising consultant firm Bannack Group LLC, told the Enterprise of the environmental work that’s been done so far. He said “we’ve done initial geotechnical engineering surveys that dug test pits at low and high-water marks that suggested there was no sign of water or debris from the landfill.” There used to be a landfill on the site.
“However, out of an abundance of caution, we have proposed to the city that we do an additional study with deeper test pits to ensure the site is conducive for building,” Rose said.
After the meeting, another person involved in the matter commented that the area hadn't flooded since the Civic Center structure was built, but the Enterprise has not confirmed this yet. The Works Progress Administration began building the structure as an armory in 1936 with the building dedication celebration held on July 1, 1937, according to the city's National Register of Historic Places Registration Form.
More on the wellness center project can be read at https://bit.ly/41ZA6kk. As this is a developing story that involves a possible ballot initiative in November, more will be reported over the course of the year.
Weaver also is a city zoning commissioner. She told the City Commission Tuesday that she’s a licensed civil engineer who has worked for about the last two-and-a-half decades on water resource projects in Montana.
“One of the first projects I ever worked on was the Double AA Ranch following the ‘96, ‘97 floods, so I have a lot of experience working around rivers and seeing what they do,” Weaver said. “We also played a pretty significant role after the flood this summer of working with the city and the county and the state’s emergency services as well as many landowners in the valley who were impacted from the flood through The Upper Yellowstone River Assessment Committee, so we’ve been trying coordinate and work with the [Army] Corps [of Engineers] to figure out how we can improve and get more flood resiliency into our community.”
The city in February began preparing for an invitation for bids “for the immediate repair of our riprap on the levee,” said Livingston City Manager Grant Gager in a Feb. 24 email to the Livingston Enterprise.
The city published the invitation earlier this month. The city's goal is to receive bids and start work "before the spring high-water period,” Gager wrote.
“This will be funded, in part, by FEMA Public Assistance funding related to the 2022 Presidential Disaster Declaration,” Gager wrote. “The City expects that the work may exceed $50,000 but, again, most will be covered by FEMA.”
The scope of the levee project will include the area near the south end of Sacajawea Park and then running downstream to the city property line behind the ballfields, a little over 4,000 linear feet, according to information from the city.
The city’s call for bids describes the project as a repair of the Livingston levee riprap blanket that was damaged during the June 2022 flood.
“The work includes furnishing and placing riprap within the existing riprap blanket to repair damaged sites and re-establish continuous riprap coverage,” reads the call for bids. “There is a priority in the sequence of work. The area from the Civic Center downstream is very important and working on the toe of the levee in the priority area is very important in case of early runoff. All work shall be done in strict accordance with the requirements of the contract documents.”
The city will receive bids until 2 p.m. March 15.
