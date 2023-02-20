Two felonies and a misdemeanor were filed against a Park County woman accused of running over a motorcycle and trying to burn a tent and horse trailer.
Terra Corscadden was charged with misdemeanor reckless driving, felony criminal mischief and felony attempted arson after an investigation that began June 4, 2021. About 3:36 p.m. that day, a Park County sheriff’s deputy was dispatched to a home in Emigrant where it was alleged that Corscadden had poured gasoline over a horse trailer and drove a pickup truck over a wood deck ramp and a motorcycle.
The deputy arrived at the home at about 3:50 p.m. and spoke with a complainant who said that Corscadden had taken the horse trailer on an earlier occasion, according to an affidavit filed in Montana Sixth District Court by the office of Park County Attorney Kendra Lassiter. In that earlier instance, a different sheriff’s deputy told Corscadden and the complainant that the matter was a civil, not a criminal, matter, and so Corscadden brought back the trailer.
“[Complainant] stated that when Defendant brought the horse trailer back to the property, she drove at a high rate of speed up the driveway,” reads the affidavit. “She then disconnected the trailer and grabbed a two-gallon gasoline can. [Complainant] stated that Defendant began to pour the gasoline on the trailer and a tent yelling ‘I’m going to burn you all out.’”
Corscadden then got into her pickup, accelerated at high speed and ran over a wooden deck ramp, causing a large amount of damage, according to the affidavit.
“She then accelerated down the driveway and ran over a motorcycle that belonged to a friend of [the complainant’s],” reads the affidavit.
The investigating officer spoke to the complainant and two other witnesses — one of whom was a 10-year-old boy — and took photographs.
About 4:11 p.m. that day, Corscadden was arrested during a traffic stop.
As of Monday, she was scheduled to appear before Judge Brenda Gilbert at 9 a.m. on March 6 for a status hearing, according to state records.