Two felonies and a misdemeanor were filed against a Park County woman accused of running over a motorcycle and trying to burn a tent and horse trailer.

Terra Corscadden was charged with misdemeanor reckless driving, felony criminal mischief and felony attempted arson after an investigation that began June 4, 2021. About 3:36 p.m. that day, a Park County sheriff’s deputy was dispatched to a home in Emigrant where it was alleged that Corscadden had poured gasoline over a horse trailer and drove a pickup truck over a wood deck ramp and a motorcycle.