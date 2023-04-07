Southwest Montana this year may see more winter-killed animals than normal due to prolonged winter weather, the Montana Department of Fish, Wildife and Parks said in a recent news release.

Winter mortality is normal for wildlife. Limited forage and cold temperatures make this a stressful season for them as they rely on fat reserves to survive. This winter, however, has been particularly stressful, and wildlife mortality will continue during spring months, FWP said.

