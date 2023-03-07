A Park County man was accused of crashing his bicycle into a truck and then severely assaulting the truck’s driver.

Ethan Kyle Greene was charged with assault with a weapon, aggravated assault and careless driving after an investigation that began Sept. 6, 2022. About 11:06 a.m. that day, a Livingston police officer responded to the Kenyon Noble parking lot at 100 Washington St. The officer had been informed that a man had been hit with a bicycle and there was another man bleeding on the ground.

