A Park County man was accused of crashing his bicycle into a truck and then severely assaulting the truck’s driver.
Ethan Kyle Greene was charged with assault with a weapon, aggravated assault and careless driving after an investigation that began Sept. 6, 2022. About 11:06 a.m. that day, a Livingston police officer responded to the Kenyon Noble parking lot at 100 Washington St. The officer had been informed that a man had been hit with a bicycle and there was another man bleeding on the ground.
The man on the ground seemed disoriented and had a 6-inch long laceration down his left leg that was approximately 2 inches deep, according to an affidavit filed by the office of Park County Attorney Kendra Lassiter.
“There was a large amount of blood pouring from his leg,” reads the affidavit.
A witness told the officer she saw a bicycle and truck collide. The cyclist then began hitting the truck’s driver several times and then threw the bicycle at the driver “like twice,” according to the affidavit.
Another witness reported seeing the man ride the bicycle into the truck, stand up from the crash and begin hitting the truck’s driver. The driver had his hands up asking Greene whether he was alright just before the assault, the witness reported. This second witness told Greene to calm down, whereupon Greene reportedly replied, “Don’t call the [expletive deleted] cops.” As this second witness moved to stop Greene, Greene got on his bicycle and took off southwest toward Park Street.
A third witness told the officer he was driving a delivery vehicle behind the truck when he saw Greene hit the truck driver and then use the bicycle as a weapon. The witness said Greene used the bike “as a spear or something,” according to the affidavit.
The officer watched a video of the incident that showed the truck traveling along Washington Street as Greene rode his bicycle on a patch of ground on the north side of the street.
“Defendant then rode his bicycle right into the passenger side rear of [name redacted] pickup,” reads the affidavit. “Defendant then stood up, ran, not walked, over to [redacted] and began to strike him several times. Defendant then returned to his bicycle, picked it up over his head and slammed it into [redacted] body.”
The officer was notified that Greene went to the police station to retrieve a vehicle that had been seized from him the previous evening. Greene was placed in handcuffs under custodial arrest and interviewed. Greene asked the officer why he was under arrest. The officer told him, “it was for the assault of a gentleman,” according to the affidavit.
“Defendant stated, ‘I didn’t even touch that guy,’” reads the affidavit.
Greene told the officer that the truck hit him.
The officer advised a jailer not to remove Greene’s handcuffs “based on pre-assault indicators.”
Greene has a court hearing scheduled for 9 a.m. April 17 and a jury trial slated or 9 a.m. June 1.
In another pending criminal case, Greene has a pending felony charge of vandalism and a misdemeanor charge of creating damage to rental property, according to court records.
