Have you had some changes in plans in the past few months? One change that is heard often is “We needed a new _______ and when we found the______ we wanted, we were told it could take ______ months for it to be available.” Has that happened to you? Or someone you know?
Most of you know the house in Clyde Park that is now my home did not have a garage attached to the house. He-Who-Took-Long-Steps had garages built for each of our last four houses. Three of the four had breezeways so we could walk from our house to the garage in all kinds of weather. It was wonderful. I became rather accustomed to not shoveling snow off my car in the winter.
Yet in the world we are living it took several months to get all the pieces in place for the new garage that is now next to my back door. Hallelujah! I pray God’s blessings to shower upon on those who helped me, contractors and surveyors, and attorneys and neighbors and family and friends.
When I would be going over plans, checking prices and timelines, getting quotes and signing agreements, there were many questions. Every time I would preface my choices with, “You know the person who made all these complicated decisions for us went to heaven. All you have is me.” Then I’d pray and dive in, seeking much advice from people I knew He-Who respected and trusted.
And like you, in the process, lots of things took more time than I expected. One of the last jobs was getting electricity into the garage and a new breaker panel in the house. Guess what? Breaker panels are on the backed-up list right now.
A friend’s dad is very ill. They have done all the medical treatment they can do. Dad is in a California hospital. The son and his family live in Montana. Should they go now? Should they make plans for tomorrow? What about next week? Waiting … Other friends have a wonderful tax refund coming to them. It will take care of stack of medical bills from this past year. Waiting …
Life is full of waiting. These are just a few instances that I know about. There are those among you, waiting for that job offer, waiting for graduation, waiting for that letter, waiting for a relationship to be mended.
How do we wait in these difficult situations, when we have done all we can do and yet the situation goes on?
I don’t have all the answers. There are many things more serious than waiting for a breaker panel. It is hard to wait.
Yet I know where I have found strength. Strength and hope and patience. That is in God’s Word, the Bible. What comfort our Lord can give us in time of need.
This is not just my idea. God says, “For everything that was written in the past was written to teach us, so that through endurance and encouragement of the Scriptures we might have hope.”
We have choices on how we act and react during waiting. We can stew and worry and sweat and pace and make ourselves and everyone around us miserable. Or we can pray patiently with hope and assurance that God does hear our prayers. The Bible says so.
If you are going through a waiting time right now, get your Bible out and read Psalms 145. You can gain hope from God’s Word. That is a promise. Also, call a friend or two, have them pray with you. They can walk through the waiting time with you.
I have a verse taped to the wall above my desk. It says, “The Lord is good to those who wait.” (Lamentations 3:25) That helps me in waiting times. And remember my Mom’s favorite verse, “Do grow weary in well-doing. You will reap a harvest if you do not give up.” (Galatians 3.9) The advice there is helping others while you wait for what you are waiting for, could be a really good thing.