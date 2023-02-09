Lois Olmstead

Have you had some changes in plans in the past few months? One change that is heard often is “We needed a new _______ and when we found the______ we wanted, we were told it could take ______ months for it to be available.” Has that happened to you? Or someone you know?

Most of you know the house in Clyde Park that is now my home did not have a garage attached to the house. He-Who-Took-Long-Steps had garages built for each of our last four houses. Three of the four had breezeways so we could walk from our house to the garage in all kinds of weather. It was wonderful. I became rather accustomed to not shoveling snow off my car in the winter.

