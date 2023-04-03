Pastor gives communion

Mari-Emilie Anderson, left, pastor at Holbrook United Methodist Church, serves communion to to her congregation on Palm Sunday.

Sunday was the first time Mari-Emilie Anderson pastored a Palm Sunday Service, having recently begun leading three Methodist flocks in Park County.

Anderson recently became a licensed local pastor and plans to continue theology studies in the summer. She now pastors at Grace, Holbrook and Pine Creek United Methodist Churches.

Let the news come to you

Get our free email newsletters — latest headlines and e-edition notifications.

Explore newsletters

Tags