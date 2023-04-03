Sunday was the first time Mari-Emilie Anderson pastored a Palm Sunday Service, having recently begun leading three Methodist flocks in Park County.
Anderson recently became a licensed local pastor and plans to continue theology studies in the summer. She now pastors at Grace, Holbrook and Pine Creek United Methodist Churches.
Fifteen years ago, pews were regularly full at the churches, but membership has declined over the years, some congregants said Sunday. Only about 17 people participated in the 11 a.m. service at Holbrook United Methodist Church, where 200 to 300 people used to attend regularly. Attendance was a lot higher only five or six years ago, one congregant said.
“There used to be no place to sit,” said Loraine Eyman, who’s been attending church there with her husband for decades.
A daycare operates five days a week out of the basement of the large church complex on West Lewis Street, but Sunday school isn’t being held for the time being. There was talk of combining some Methodist congregations in Park County, but most attendees are sentimental about their buildings and want to worship in them, said Barb Britt, who attends Holbrook.
The COVID-19 pandemic took a toll on church attendance nationwide, Anderson said.
A Pew Research Center study found that nearly one in three churches or religious organizations were completely closed in summer 2020 and others moved outside or online. By March 2022, most congregations had some type of regular service, but only 43% of religious Americans reported services back to their pre-pandemic operations. In summer 2020, only 13% of Americans reported attending in-person worship services. This rose to 27% by March 2022, but rates of worship attendance were still lower than they were before the pandemic, according to the study.
But even with the pandemic, many congregations are generally smaller than they were 20 years ago, Anderson said.
“There’s definitely been a decline,” Anderson said. “It’s just the population getting older and the younger people not finding church relevant to their lives.”
This is prompting some pastors to think out of the box.
“Instead of having people coming into the church, we can have the church going out to the people,” Anderson said.
This could mean holding Bible studies in parks or at various establishments with their permission, she said.
“I don’t know if for some people going into a church is intimidating, so if it’s in a venue they regularly go to, they might be more inclined to join,” Anderson said. “We had scheduled an event [at Eastside Coffee] but had to cancel due to weather.”
The event, which was moved to a church, involved assembling care packages for unhoused people.
A big challenge is making church appealing to young people.
“For younger people you’ve got to just have more energy,” Anderson said. “That resonates with them. Excitement. And if you use some contemporary songs — there are some really good contemporary songs out there. And just making it relevant for them, too. It’s definitely a challenge. It would be fun to have a forum to get them to talk about it.”
But trying to fill the pews again shouldn’t mean watering down the word of God, she said.
“We would still keep [the message of] Jesus is God, is Lord, and obeying god and discovering God’s will and doing God’s will is paramount,” Anderson said. “I think most churches in Livingston are staying true to doctrine, they don’t compromise doctrine.”
Anderson began pastoring in Park County in January, having recently moved from Cedaredge, Colorado. Her husband will be joining her in April — he’s still in Colorado. She was a licensed, full-time educator teaching first and second graders, and more recently was a postal carrier.
“When I was a postal carrier, I decided that there was something missing,” she said. “As a postal carrier, you have some contact with people, but not a whole lot, and I said I wanted to be around people and I wanted to serve God and dedicate my live to serving God.”
One day, she was praying and clicking through TV stations. When she reached the Western channel, a cowboy turned around and said, “You oughta be a preacher.”
“And I thought, did I really hear that?” Anderson said.
She’d already been discussing the possibility with her pastor, and she took that incident as a sign.
Her congregants had nice things to say about her after Sunday’s service at Holbrook. One woman was amazed at the work Anderson puts into her new role as a pastor for three churches in Park County.
“She really does have a warm heart,” Britt said of Anderson.
