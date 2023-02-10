It was a whiteout celebration at Park High on Thursday night as the community turned out to support the varsity Ranger girls and boys basketball teams.

It was “Senior Night,” and most students, fans and family wore white T-shirts promoting Ranger athletics that were printed and distributed by the Park High Booster Club. The club raised more than $10,000 from community businesses and sponsors to pay for the T-shirts, and fund other expenses related to senior night.