It was a whiteout celebration at Park High on Thursday night as the community turned out to support the varsity Ranger girls and boys basketball teams.
It was “Senior Night,” and most students, fans and family wore white T-shirts promoting Ranger athletics that were printed and distributed by the Park High Booster Club. The club raised more than $10,000 from community businesses and sponsors to pay for the T-shirts, and fund other expenses related to senior night.
Senior Night also coincides with “Ranger Rush,” an annual initiative by the booster club to enhance community-wide school spirit and pride.
“Ranger Rush is an all-inclusive school spirit event and the booster club works hard to raise money for the event,” said Brooke Weimer, president of the Park High Booster Club. “This year we had 32 business sponsors of Ranger Rush and we purchased 800 T-shirts.”
All seniors on the two basketball teams, and one senior from the cheerleading squad, were recognized in a special ceremony in between the two varsity games. Each senior student-athlete was individually introduced, presented with flowers and a gift, and walked to mid-court with family members.
“Senior Night is one of the most special nights of the season,” said Nate Parseghian, athletic director at Park High. “We try to make it memorable and special for them. I have known these seniors since they were freshmen. It’s a great class with great student-athletes.”
Seniors recognized on Thursday from the boys basketball team were:
-- Wilson Saile, the team’s leading scorer. He was escorted by his mother Heidi, and father Kipp.
-- John King, escorted by his parents, Todd and Kim, sister Ellie, brother Will, and grandmother Ruth.
-- Calvin Caplis, escorted by mother Signe, father Charley, brother Eli, and grandparents Cherry and Larry Lahren.
-- Ryan Brown, escorted by his mother Tracy, father Jason, and his grandparents.
-- Jessica Worthen, team manager, escorted by friends Faith and Paydin.
Senior girls on the basketball team who were honored include:
-- Lily Weimer, escorted by her father Jay, mother Brooke, and brother TJ.
-- Hailey Strupp, escorted by her dad Trevor, mother Kim, sister Ashley, and brother Jason.
-- Kaylee Roberts, escorted by her father Jon, mother Brittany, and brother Rylan.
The senior cheerleader recognized was Anna Gasparakis, who was escorted by her mother Gabriela, and Will Spears.
“Every Senior Night is bittersweet,” said Megan Burns, head coach of the Ranger girls basketball team.
It was a memorable night to recognize the seniors, but unfortunately, both teams came up short in the games vs. the Manhattan Tigers.
The Ranger girls lost to the Tigers, 43-30. The leading scorer for Park High was Veronica Turck with 14 points. The Ranger boys lost to Manhattan by a score of 63-53.
The divisional basketball tournament is up next on Feb. 22-25.