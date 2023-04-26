Livingston Braves Legion Baseball, 2023 Game Schedule Apr 26, 2023 12 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Livingston Braves Legion Baseball, 2023 Game ScheduleStandard format is two 7-inning games.Saturday April 29, 1:00 pm, @ home, vs. Gallatin Valley PosseFriday May 5, 6:00 pm, @ Bozeman, vs. Bozeman Bucks BSunday May 7, 1:00 pm, @ home, vs. Gallatin Valley PosseSaturday May 13, 11:00 am, @ home, vs. 406 FlyersSunday May 14, 1:00 pm, @ home, vs. Bozeman Bucks BFriday May 26, 5:00 pm, @ Lewistown, vs. Lewistown RedbirdsSaturday May 27, 11:00 am, @ Columbus, vs. 406 FlyersSaturday June 3, 1:00 pm, @ Three Forks, vs. Gallatin Valley PosseTuesday June 13, 5:00 pm, @ Butte, vs. Butte MuckersSaturday June 17, 1:00 pm, @ Three Forks, vs. Gallatin Valley PosseThursday June 22–Sunday June 25, @ Three Forks, Gallatin Valley Tournament Let the news come to you Get our free email newsletters — latest headlines and e-edition notifications. Explore newsletters Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Baseball Advertising Sports Meteorology Armed Forces Latest e-Edition To view our latest e-Edition, click the image on the left. Obituaries Ta Lia DeArmond Sandra Margaret Johnston Michael Glenn ‘Mick’ West Patricia Ann Arnold (Penny) Jack Munro Harry Derwin Hannon +2 David Blair Hunt More Obituaries