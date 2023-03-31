• A Spring Cleaning Sale will be held at the Shane Center on Saturday, April 1, 9 a.m.-4 p.m., and Sunday, April 2, 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Pay what you want for vintage clothing, arts and crafts supplies, household items, dinnerware, appliances, books, electronics, tools, furniture, toys, sound equipment and musical instruments. Proceeds from the sale will be used to improve costume and prop shop organization. There will be a free giveaway each day and few special silent auction items.
• The Shane Lalani Center for the Arts hosts another MSU School of Musicat the Shane concert at 3 p.m. on Sunday, April 2. The concert features Kenneth Christensen on piano and Julia Slovarp on cello. Doors open at 2:30 p.m. and the show begins at 3 p.m. Tickets are $20/$15/$10 and are available at theshanecenter.org or by calling the Shane Center box office at (406) 222-1420.
• An Easter egg hunt sponsored by Dome Mountain and the Montana Farmers Union will be held on April 8 at noon at the Gardiner School, 510 Stone St. Meet at the Bruin. The event is free, and all ages are welcome.
• Livingston LightWorks will host its third Holistic Healing Fair on April 15, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. at the Park County Fairgrounds. The event will include local energy healers, herbalists, astrologers, crystal healers and more. Watch presentations about alternative healing modalities, find crystal jewelry, learn your body number and get a body scan. Admission is free.
• The city of Livingston’s Planning Board will meet 5:30-7:30 p.m. on Wednesday, April 19 in the City-County Community Room and by Zoom.
• The annual Railroad Swap Meet will be held 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on April 22 at the Livingston Depot Center. The meet is a traditional get-together for railroad enthusiasts and exhibitors from all around the Western region. Admission is a $1 and kids 10 and under are free. Vendor tables are $25 each. Vendors may sign up at https://www.livingstondepot.org/railroad-swap-meet.html.
• If you are having bear problems, call Evan at Bear Awareness Gardiner at (207) 441-7199. They provide one free bear-resistant garbage can for every residence in the Gardiner area. Businesses, check out their cost-sharing program to help with bear-proofing.
