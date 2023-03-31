• A Spring Cleaning Sale will be held at the Shane Center on Saturday, April 1, 9 a.m.-4 p.m., and Sunday, April 2, 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Pay what you want for vintage clothing, arts and crafts supplies, household items, dinnerware, appliances, books, electronics, tools, furniture, toys, sound equipment and musical instruments. Proceeds from the sale will be used to improve costume and prop shop organization. There will be a free giveaway each day and few special silent auction items.

• The Shane Lalani Center for the Arts hosts another MSU School of Music at the Shane concert at 3 p.m. on Sunday, April 2. The concert features Kenneth Christensen on piano and Julia Slovarp on cello. Doors open at 2:30 p.m. and the show begins at 3 p.m. Tickets are $20/$15/$10 and are available at theshanecenter.org or by calling the Shane Center box office at (406) 222-1420.

