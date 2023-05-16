Youth soccer action heats up at Northside Park John Carroll Enterprise Managing Editor May 16, 2023 9 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email The Livingston Raiders battle Miles City on Saturday at Northside Park in Livingston. John Carroll/Enterprise Coaches Erlan Worth, left, and Nick Amsk coach the 11-12 year old boys soccer team, the Livingston Raiders. A Livingston Raider prepares to boot a free kick in a game Saturday vs. Miles City. John Carroll/Enterprise Caleb Minnick is president of the Livingston Youth Soccer Association. He has five kids in the soccer program and often serves as a referee for games at Northside Park. John Carroll/Enterprise Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save The soccer fields in Livingston were bustling with action on Saturday as youth teams competed in all ages.On one pitch, the Livingston Raiders — an 11 and 12-year-old boys team — battled a squad from Miles City. The Raiders are coached by Nick Amsk and Erlan Worth.In a spirited game, the Raiders lost 5-4 to Miles City. Afterword, players and coaches from both teams shook hands in a line and told each other “good game.”Then the boys from Livingston ran across the field and through a human tunnel created by parents and friends.Amsk, head coach of the Raiders, has coached soccer for 11 years. He said two of his standout players are striker Luca Zanoni and defender Ben Schilling.The Raiders played two games on Saturday. They won their first game 9-0 against Big Sky. The team’s record is currently 9-4.The Raiders travel to Bozeman on Saturday for their next game. The state tournament is June 17.Caleb Minnick is president of the Livingston Youth Soccer Association, or LYSA. He has five kids in the soccer program and also serves as a referee.“I reffed my daughter’s game the other day,” said Minnick, referring to Lily, 15. “And she trash talked me,” he joked.The LYSA has about 125 youth signed up for the spring league. Home games are played at Northside Park on the Dickerson Soccer Fields.Teams play about 20 games during the season and sometimes play twice on the same day. There is travel involved, too, as teams travel to Red Lodge, Bozeman, Miles City, and other towns.“Soccer is a great sport,” said Minnick. “A lifelong sport. I love what it does for the kids. It helps with confidence and empathy. It’s a learning experience.”“We have the best parents around,” said Minnick. “They are super positive with the kids. It’s a big commitment for the parents with the travel and money involved.” Let the news come to you Get our free email newsletters — latest headlines and e-edition notifications. Explore newsletters Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Sports Soccer (us) Games And Toys Job Market Trending in this Section Unique experiences bond Ranger tennis teams Little Huskies track event held for East Side students Park High softball celebrates Senior Day with 3 HRs Bobcats' Bode Spring wins All-Around Champion in Big Sky Region Rangers lose close game to Laurel, 10-9