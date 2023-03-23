The baseball activity was fast and furious at Doug Braham’s indoor practice facility on Wednesday.
In one practice station, teenage baseball players fielded ground balls from assistant coach John Diem and threw across the turf to a teammate with outstretched arm and glove. In the batting cage, head coach Len Wright stood behind the safety screen and fired fast balls and off-speed pitches to eager hitters who swung fiercely and rapidly, and launched line drives and bombs into the net.
The pitchers and catchers had a station too. Ace hurler Carter Anderson, a southpaw pitcher, wound up, gave a high leg kick and delivered a blazing strike to his catcher in the corner.
It’s just another day in the world of youth baseball in Livingston, especially for the Babe Ruth team of 14 and 15 year olds.
The boys started practicing indoors in February, preparing for the season that starts April 10. Sometimes they practice indoors at Park High School. They also practice two to three times a week at the private indoor facility on Park Street, behind the Divide Development Company building.
Braham, principal of Divide Development Company, built the 4,000-square-foot recreational facility behind his office a few years ago to give local kids a place to practice baseball, softball and basketball, and for adults to play pickleball.
“It’s awesome to have this,” said Wright, who has two sons on the team, Braxton, 14, and Lane, 13. “We get a lot done in here.”
The team will move to outdoor practices when the weather warms, which is hopefully soon, said Wright, a 1999 Park High graduate and employee of Tech Electric.
The Babe Ruth team will play 16 games this season against clubs from Manhattan, Belgrade, Bozeman, Whitehall, Ennis, and other places. Last year, the Livingston team won the Babe Ruth championship, defeating Manhattan for the title.
The baseball team is part of the Livingston Baseball & Softball Association, which organizes teams and league play. Home games are played at Miles Park Baseball & Softball Complex.
