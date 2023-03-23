The baseball activity was fast and furious at Doug Braham’s indoor practice facility on Wednesday.

In one practice station, teenage baseball players fielded ground balls from assistant coach John Diem and threw across the turf to a teammate with outstretched arm and glove. In the batting cage, head coach Len Wright stood behind the safety screen and fired fast balls and off-speed pitches to eager hitters who swung fiercely and rapidly, and launched line drives and bombs into the net.

